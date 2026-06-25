Travel Retail Consortium members to unite at TR Consumer Forum

Image Credit: TRBusiness

The Travel Retail Consortium (TRC) will bring together a selection of its members at this year’s TR Consumer Forum in Geneva (1-3 July 2026), reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to collaboration, innovation and putting the consumer at the heart of the travel retail conversation.

Representatives from TRC members Au Vodka, Edinburgh Gin, Skross and Walker’s Shortbread will showcase their brands from a shared exhibition table at the event, providing an opportunity for delegates to discover a diverse portfolio of products spanning spirits, travel essentials and confectionery.

Adding to the experience, Walker’s is sponsoring a Networking Coffee Break during the Forum (on Thursday 2 July, from 11:15-12:00), giving attendees the chance to enjoy the brand’s much-loved shortbread while connecting with peers and industry colleagues.

Image Credit: Janice Smith

TRC member Janice Smith, representing StylPro, will also contribute to the event programme, joining a panel discussion on Thursday 2 July titled: ‘The Maritime Marketplace: From Products to Experiences – Driving Conversion at Sea’.

She will be joined by Suzanne Mahoney, Founder & Consultant – Cruise & Travel Retail, Cruise Consultancy; Claire McLennan, Lifestyle Director at Harding+; Hannah Whitehouse, Co-Founder, Raconteur; and Clara Susset, Chief Operating Officer at m1nd-set, to explore how brands, retailers and cruise operators can create more engaging experiences and drive consumer conversion in the cruise travel retail environment.

Furthermore, TRC member Bluedog is the Platinum Sponsor of the event.

Commenting on the TRC’s participation, chairperson Sharon Edwards-Smith said: “Consumer understanding is fundamental to the future success of travel retail. The TR Consumer Forum provides an important platform for meaningful discussion, knowledge-sharing and collaboration across the industry.

We are delighted to see our members come together in Geneva to showcase their brands, share insights and contribute to conversations shaping the future of the sector.”

The Travel Retail Consortium looks forward to connecting with partners, peers and customers at the 2026 TR Consumer Forum and supporting continued innovation across global travel retail.

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more – and stay close to TRBusiness.com for our on-location reporting!

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