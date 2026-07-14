Tumi updates Harrison men’s collection with new colours and silhouettes

International travel, lifestyle and accessories brand Tumi has expanded its Harrison men’s collection for Fall 2026, with new materials, colourways and silhouettes.

The collection introduces Cognac Bombe as a permanent addition to the range, a tone that deepens with wear and brings “warmth and quiet structure” to Harrison’s clean silhouettes.

In addition, the Taupe/Black Woven option features a woven element, inspired by fine European design traditions, that adds texture and pattern.

New seasonal colourways include Deep Pine Bombe and Ink/Suede, described as a suede leather with a soft hand-feel and real surface depth.

Rounding out the assortment, the Macri Small Crossbody and the Thatcher Sling Backpack bring two new silhouettes to the lineup, maintaining the same material and construction standards as the broader collection, while expanding the ways Harrison can be worn.

“Harrison has always been about the man who pays attention,” noted Tumi Creative Director Victor Sanz. “He understands craft, he understands quality, and he expects the things he carries to reflect that.”

The Fall 2026 Harrison collection is available now through Tumi stores worldwide and online.

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