Under-exploited biscuits segment a ‘key focus’ for Ferrero Travel Market

Ferrero Travel Market (Ferrero) has its sights set on developing further the fine biscuits category in global travel retail.

Earlier this year, Ferrero debuted the premium Belgian biscuit brand Delacre in global travel retail.

Alongside Royal Dansk, Fox’s and Paterson’s, Delacre will underscore Ferrero’s new fine biscuits category.

In a move to leverage the untapped potential of the category, in 2024/2025 Ferrero will continue to drive its La Biscotteria concept with nine products from six brands: Kinder Cards, Kinder Happy Hippo, Kinder Duo, Kinder Kinderini, Nutella B-ready and Nutella Biscuits.

“I am excited by the potential within the premium biscuit category, which represents excellent opportunities within gifting and sharing,” commented Sergio Salvagno, General Manager of Ferrero Travel Market. “We have big ambitions for this business, which we will pursue in tandem with our stated sustainability goals of protecting the environment; sourcing ingredients sustainably; promoting responsible consumption; and empowering people.”

Elsewhere, Ferrero says the demand for premium chocolate is growing, as increasing numbers of travellers are willing to spend more on special gifts.

Sustainability front and centre

As reported at the recent TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, Ferrero showcased its wide-ranging product portfolio to its retail partners with an emphasis on consumer engagement and sustainability.

The Italian confectionery company celebrated the global launch of its travel retail exclusive recyclable Rocher Iconic Gift tin – an important addition to its gifting portfolio.

An on-pack QR code encourages consumers to upcycle the tin after consumption of the pralines inside, affording the packaging a second life.

In January 2025, Ferrero is set to extend its gifting assortment by introducing a new Raffaello 300g tin, which contains 30 coconut-flavoured pralines.

Coconut lovers and travellers keen to explore new flavours can enjoy the Raffaello Tablet, highlighted at TFWA Cannes.

This is presented in a travel retail exclusive format, with easy-to-open, re-closable and fully recyclable packaging.

Elsewhere, several new permanent additions to the Kinder brand were previewed in Cannes, including Kinder Schokobons White 288g, featuring a smooth white chocolate coating, a creamy milk heart and crunchy hazelnut pieces and Kinder Mix Natoons Plush, which combines a sweet treat with a cuddly toy, available from January 2025.

Shoppers can opt for a koala, panda or meerkat plush, available from January 2025, which can be brought to life using the ApplayDu app for a ‘edutainment’ experience.

Kinder Chocolate 400g will also be restyled in January 2025, with the recognisable Kinder Chocolate big pack and customisable playset alongside Let’s Story – the new Audiobook platform within ApplayDu, which allows families to create their own stories, or rediscover classic fairy tales.

In April 2025 the company will introduce several fresh novelties: a new Kinder Mini Chocolate pack (460g), Kinder Mini Bueno pack (400g), and a new Kinder Happy Moments Pack (337g), all presented in fully sustainable polypropylene packaging, which preserves the delicious taste of the chocolate within and supports Ferrero’s commitment to recyclable packaging.

In addition, Tic Tac Two represents a line extension to the popular brand with a sugar-free offering for travel retail.

Two flavours will be offered initially: Strawberry & Lime and Spearmint (Fresh & Mild), each containing 38 Tic Tacs, all of which are double the size of traditional Tic Tac pills.

Ferrero says the two layers deliver two distinctive flavours at the same time, while the packaging and promotional material is colourful and playful.

“Different traveller demographics and changing passenger demands require us to innovate and update our product portfolio in order to continue driving growth,” added Salvagno. “We remain committed to keeping our offer fresh and exciting, and our diverse range of brands really does incorporate something for everyone.”

Stay close to TRBusiness for more from Ferrero Travel Market…

READ MORE: Ferrero set to present new biscuit & confectionery launches in Cannes