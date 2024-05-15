Unifree crowns Istanbul Airport fragrance offer with Queen of Silk

By Trbusiness Editor |

Unifree Queen of Silk Creed Istanbul Airport Be Keen

The new fragrance was inspired by the coveted qualities of silk.

Unifree Duty Free has partnered with distributor Be Keen to introduce the Queen of Silk fragrance from the House of Creed at Istanbul Airport.

As its name suggests, the new scent – launched on 1 May – was inspired by the beauty and elegance of silk. The juice opens on notes of osmanthus, magnolia and saffron, leading to a heart of tuberose, passion fruit, agarwood and patchouli. The base blends vanilla, incense, myrrh, ambroxan, cedarwood and musk.

The fragrance is presented in the House of Creed’s signature bottle, updated in a regal purple hue.

Unifree Duty Free CCO Ceren Tonguç commented: “We are delighted to be in partnership with Be Keen and present the new fragrance Queen of Silk of the House of Creed to our customers at Istanbul Airport in Unifree Duty Free Stores.”

Be Keen COO Abla Bencheikh noted: “With the launch of Queen Of Silk, our ambition is to recruit a new feminine audience and ensure Creed as a brand which builds up and anchors its position in the female niche luxury market.”

Unifree Queen of Silk Creed Istanbul Airport

The introduction aims to recruit new consumers to the brand and strengthen its position within the women’s niche luxury fragrance category.

Be Keen has become the strategic partner for several luxury fragrance brands since business partners Abla Bencheikh and Antoine Khouzami set up the agency in 2012. Its global reach now incorporates 27 countries, across five continents, through collaborations with leading travel retailers.

