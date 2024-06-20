Vantage rebrands as airports manager and investor looks to the future

By Luke Barras-hill

Vantage Airport Group (Vantage) has announced a corporate rebrand to Vantage Group.

The organisation, which boasts nearly 30 years’ experience as an airport investor, developer and manager, says the refreshed branding displayed via its new website* ties to ‘historic accomplishments and signals its ambitions for continued growth’.

“Anchored in our successes and optimistic about our future, we are proud to unveil our refreshed brand and move forward as Vantage Group,” commented George Casey, Chair and CEO, Vantage Group.

“We take immense pride in each milestone we’ve achieved across our network, and remain committed to being a determined, thoughtful, inventive, and proactive partner to help guide the transformation of airports and transportation centres around the world.”

The visual contour of a path is embedded into the new branding, which Vantage says denotes the many journeys that it takes to transform transportation alongside its partners.

It has been designed in partnership with creative services firm VML, with the logo itself featuring a contemporary sans serif typeface with a distinct letter curvature twinned with a colour palette including spring green, sky blue and legacy navy.

In New York, Vantage is leading the development of the new $4.2 billion international Terminal 6 at JFK Airport and oversaw the $5.1 billion redevelopment of LaGuardia Terminal B.

Vantage Group has a new corporate fascia and website.

Vantage Group manages the concessions programme at Chicago Midway International Airport and at Kansas City International Airport’s single terminal, among a number of other locations.

One of these is Philadelphia’s busy Gray 30th Street Station, one of the busiest railway stations in the US, where Vantage is curating a new concessions programme.

*vantagegroup.com

READ MORE: JFK T6 plans gather pace with travellers set for New York inspired retail and F&B offer

READ MORE: No room for complacency as LGP doubles down on delivering standout guest experience

READ MORE: NYC-centric experiences fly at LaGuardia Terminal B

READ MORE: JFK T6 advances retail and F&B bidding round

 

