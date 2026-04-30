Venchi unveils new travel retail collection and refreshed visual identity

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Venchi
Venchi pistachio

Venchi’s travel retail exclusive Pistachio Gift Box.

Italian chocolate company Venchi has unveiled its 2026/2027 travel retail collection, which incorporates a renewed visual identity and a curated offer designed for discovery and gifting on the move.

The collection will be showcased at the upcoming TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore (Stand 2-T2). It will be available in European travel retail from May, before rolling out globally later this year, supported by activations across key travel retail locations.

Venchi’s new travel retail collection combines signature recipes and nature-inspired refreshed packaging featuring floral patterns and colour codes that aim to help travellers navigate the range more easily.

The new collection centres on a focused selection of Venchi’s core products. The travel retail exclusive Pistachio Gift Box brings together three types of pistachio-based creations in a single-flavour format.

The Maxi Book Assorted Gift Box uses a book-style format to present individually wrapped chocolates. The assortment includes a mix of Chocoviar and Cremino products, combining different textures and flavour profiles.

The range is structured to serve different shopper needs. Single-flavour formats are said to provide clarity and ease of choice, while assorted boxes support discovery and sharing.

Image Credit: Venchi
Venchi Maxi Book Assorted Gift Box

The Maxi Book Assorted Gift Box uses a book-style format to present individually wrapped chocolates.

Venchi Head of Wholesale EMEA Sara Schiavon commented: “Traveller appetite for high-quality, authentic chocolate on-the-go remains insatiable. Today’s travelling consumers are seeking artisanal snacking, indulgence, and gifting options and Venchi is well placed to meet these growing needs.

“The launch of the new Venchi travel retail collection reflects both the strength of the momentum in our business and our ongoing investment in travel retail. We have curated a distinctive offer that strengthens our brand presence, elevates the shopping experience, and speaks to the way travellers discover and gift premium chocolate today.”

READ NEXT: Venchi opens first UK airport store at London Gatwick

READ NEXT: Venchi opens chocolate and gelato store at Hong Kong International Airport

READ NEXT: Qatar Duty Free pushes 633% growth for Venchi at Hamad

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