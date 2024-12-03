Victorinox partners with Avolta in Madrid, Amman & São Paulo

Lifestyle brand Victorinox has partnered with Avolta to expand its retail presence in three locations, enhancing its visibility in strategically important regions.

Victorinox has opened a long-term pop-up store at Madrid Adolfo Suarez-Barajas Airport, in addition to new retail spaces at Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport and São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil.

The Spanish pop-up, in T4, targets the high number of European and Latin American passengers travelling through the terminal. Latin America is one of Victorinox’s most important regions across its full product portfolio, generating 14% of the brand’s total sales in 2023.

Located in a high traffic area, the pop-up aims to enhance the travelling consumer experience with gamification and specially trained Victorinox Brand Ambassadors.

Victorinox spotlights best-sellers

The space showcases Victorinox’s two best-selling categories in travel retail – Travel Gear and Watches. Highlights include the brand’s latest carry-on collections: Spectra 3.0, Airox, Airox Advanced and the Architecture Urban2 collection, in addition to Victorinox’s I.N.O.X Chrono, Dive Pro and Journey 1884 watches.

The permanent retail space at Queen Alia International Airport also spotlights the latest products from Victorinox’s Travel Gear and Watches lines.

Victorinox’s third point of sale recently opened in a prime location within São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport. This dedicated corner serves as one of Victorinox’s top-performing spaces for watch sales in global travel retail.

Avolta EMEA Luxury Watches & Jewellery Category Manager Matteo Abate commented: “We are glad to continue to develop our global partnership with Victorinox through these two milestone projects for the brand in our Avolta EMEA network.

“Together with Victorinox, we will be delighting our guests with the opportunity to engage with a unique multi-category shopping experience in our Victorinox pop-ups in Madrid and Jordan. We look forward to seeing these concepts come to life as another way we look to work creatively with brand partners to make travellers happier.”

Victorinox Head of Global Travel Retail & Fragrance Sales Gloria Dix noted: “Our partnership with Avolta continues to go from strength to strength as we build Victorinox’s presence in EMEA travel retail and beyond with engaging spaces and pop-up activations such as those in Madrid and Jordan.

“A bridge between Europe and Latin America, Madrid Adolfo Suarez-Barajas Airport is a strategically important location for Victorinox as we seek to capitalise on the strong brand awareness among consumers from both regions. We’re excited to have a long-term presence at this key airport with our pop-up that offers travellers high-quality, functional products that best prepare them for their travels.”

