Victorinox to present new Travel Gear and Watch collections in Cannes

Victorinox Cannes launches 2024

Victorinox described the Cannes show as an invaluable platform for the company’s strong multi-category GTR business.

Lifestyle brand Victorinox will showcase a selection of new and best-selling products from its core travel gear and watch portfolios at the forthcoming TFWA World Exhibition & Conference (Stand Bay 5: Bay Village).

Featuring a clean, minimalist aesthetic, this year’s booth has been designed to reflect the brand’s premium positioning and heritage.

Victorinox Head of Global Travel Retail & Fragrance Sales Gloria Dix commented: “TFWA Cannes provides an invaluable platform for Victorinox to demonstrate its continued investment across the portfolio, as well as our commitment to building a strong multi-category business within the channel.

Victorinox spotlights ‘Made to be Prepared’

“In a rapidly evolving global market, this event allows us to engage in meaningful discussions about the future of the travel retail industry and our unique place within it. Our global travel retail team are excited to present our latest product innovations and explore opportunities for collaborations.”

In addition to spotlighting the company’s travel gear and watch products, the Cannes stand will also bring to life Victorinox’s ‘Made to be Prepared’ concept. This centres around category awareness; comprehensive brand messaging through elevated product design; and a more consistent marketing campaign.

Victorinox Cannes stand 2024

In addition to NPD, the Cannes stand will also showcase Victorinox’s ‘Made to be Prepared’ concept.

Product highlights include the Architecture Urban2 luggage line and the Victorinox Travel Essentials accessories collection. The new I.N.O.X. Automatic and the I.N.O.X. Small timepieces will also be presented, alongside the iconic Swiss Army Knife.

The new I.N.O.X. Automatic is available in a diverse range of colour and material combinations, and features a watchcase crafted from either steel or carbon.  Despite its smaller size, the petite I.N.O.X. Small includes all the features of its larger counterparts – and is backed by Victorinox’s quality promise.

Victorinox Cannes 2024 watch collection

Product highlights at the show will include Victorinox’s new I.N.O.X. Automatic and I.N.O.X. Small timepieces.

Finally, Victorinox will unveil the new, expanded Architecture Urban2 luggage line and the Travel Essentials accessories range. The Architecture Urban2 collection, designed and engineered in Switzerland, is celebrated for its 360-degree protection of electronic devices. This update introduces new materials, colours and silhouettes, blending functionality and style.

The Travel Essentials collection aims to transform the travel experience through smart organisation, versatility, and protection for valuables. Featuring a unified and up-to-date design, this range is said to provide effortless packing and organisation solutions.

