VIDEO Interview: Ray Hernan, ARI

In this exclusive sit-down interview with TRBusiness, Ray Hernan, CEO of ARI candidly spoke about his optimism for the future of the DF&TR industry, ARI’s role as a smaller but agile travel retailer within the market, the fiercely competitive landscape of tenders, and much more besides.

Having finished 2023 with a managed turnover of €1.24bn (£1.06bn), Hernan is keen to emphasise the worst of the pandemic’s ill effects on commercial growth within travel retail are largely done with.

“I think 2024 just reaffirms that the recovery is now done, what it’s doing now is continuing on at pace. Surprisingly, given the backdrop of cost of living crises and various geopolitical challenges around the world, business has been very, very solid, and that’s on the back of a very, very strong 2023.

At this point in time, we’re predicting another year of strong, double digit growth, and that’s been pretty uniform across all our almost 30 locations that we operate in.”

The DNA of ARI

Hernan delved into how the ‘Joy on your Way’ rebrand is much more than an aesthetic makeover, rather it represents a reaffirmation of the business’ core values, and its aim to respond to evolving consumer sentiment: how How we connect with the customer […] is the holy grail that nobody really has cracked effectively yet in terms of how do we engage with the customer pre-travel.

Joy on your way just reaffirms our commitment that, yes, technology is hugely influencing the way we operate, but it’s never going to take over from what I regards our core DNA, which is our relying on our people, particularly our front of line, people to engage with the customer.”

Herman also touched upon some of the opportunities – and challenges – ARI faces as a smaller travel retail operator, noting: “I think we would describe ourselves as, you know, smaller bespoke operation, but we have an amazing track record and heritage, but we don’t want to be looking backwards.

In terms of our business development pipeline, we’ve been doing a lot of tenders. We’ve been unsuccessful so far, which is a disappointment. I think we are very much putting our best foot forward, technically and financially, but I would say – and I’m challenging the industry on this – I think there’s some crazy tendering going on at the moment.

And it only takes one person, you know, and that’s great for the airports. But is it [financially] sustainable?”

In the full interview, available to view above, Hernan also addressed a number of pressing issues, namely: the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; the progression of sustainability action within the company and the industry at large; the emergence of new technologies; its biggest wins in recent months, and his perspective on the future of the company.

