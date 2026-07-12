Vinay Golikeri to lead Bacardi AMEA and Global Travel Retail

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Bacardi
Vinay Golikeri to lead Bacardi AMEA and Global Travel Retail

In his new role, Golikeri will join Bacardi’s global leadership team.

Bacardi has promoted Vinay Golikeri to Regional President, Asia, Middle East & Africa (AMEA) and Global Travel Retail (GTR), effective 1 October 2026.

Golikeri succeeds Vijay Subramaniam, who has been appointed Regional President, Europe, following eight years leading Bacardi’s AMEA and Global Travel Retail business.

Currently Managing Director for India and Southeast Asia, Golikeri brings more than 20 years of experience with Bacardi, having held a range of commercial and marketing leadership roles. During the past three and a half years, he has led the company’s India and Southeast Asia business, having previously overseen Global Travel Retail and brand management at country level.

In his new role, Golikeri will join Bacardi’s global leadership team and report directly to CEO Mahesh Madhavan.

Commenting on the appointments, Madhavan said: “We’re proud to appoint exceptional talent from within our organisation into these critical roles. They have built their careers with us – progressing from market-level roles to some of the most senior positions in the company – which speaks to both their individual achievements and the strength of our talent pipeline. Their appointments reflect not only their accomplishments, but also our deep belief in growing and advancing leadership from within our own teams.”

As part of the wider leadership reshuffle, Vijay Subramaniam will relocate to Europe after leading Bacardi’s AMEA and Global Travel Retail operations since 2018, while Ignacio “Nacho” Del Valle has been appointed Regional President, Latin America & Caribbean.

All appointments take effect from 1 October 2026.

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