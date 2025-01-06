Vinci Airports announces triumvirate of record-breaking pax numbers

Airports operated by Vinci Airports in three different capitals – Santiago, Edinburgh, and Belgrade – broke new passenger records in 2024.

Edinburgh Airport, which joined Vinci Airports network in June 2024, has reached a historic milestone, welcoming 15 million passengers in 2024.

It thus becomes the first Scottish airport to reach such a level.

This milestone is the fruit of a dynamic recovery, including the introduction of new routes, such as the return of Emirates to Dubai or the arrival of JetBlue with direct flights to New York.

Other routes and airlines will also be adding to the airport’s range of destinations in 2025. American Airlines will re-establish its route to Philadelphia, JetBlue will offer flights to Boston and Austrian Airlines will enter the Scottish market with a seasonal route to Vienna.

Work is currently underway to modernise the airport’s passenger infrastructure, to include the expansion of the airport’s check-in hall and the addition of new food and beverage offerings.

Gordon Dewar, Managing Director of Edinburgh Airport, commented: “Reaching this historic passenger milestone is testament to Scotland’s growing appeal as a tourist destination, and the continuing interest in international and domestic travel.”

On the Serbian side, Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla airport, operated by Vinci Airports since 2018, has reached the 8 million passenger mark in a single year.

This figure represents an increase of over 40% since 2018, testifying to ongoing efforts to position Belgrade as a strategic hub for South Eastern Europe.

“Today we reach an important milestone in the history of Belgrade Airport by welcoming our eight millionth passenger in one year, a testament to Vinci Airports’ determination to position Belgrade as a key point for air traffic in the region,” said Chivoine Rem, Managing Director of Belgrade Airport.

Finally, Chile’s Santiago International Airport has set an all-time record by reaching 25 million passengers in 2024, surpassing the pre-pandemic figures for 2019.

Vinci Airports said this success is the fruit of close collaboration between Santiago airport and the local authorities to re-establish air links and develop new routes, illustrated by the presence of Chile’s Minister of Public Works, Jessica López, to welcome the twenty-five millionth passenger.

