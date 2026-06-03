Walker’s Shortbread launches Wee Chunkies range in TR

Image Credit: Walker’s Shortbread

Walker’s Shortbread is introducing a new product concept to travel retail with the launch of Wee Chunkies, a premium bite-sized format designed to appeal to modern travellers seeking indulgent, shareable treats.

The family-owned Scottish shortbread specialist has partnered with WHSmith to debut the range in travel retail, including an exclusive chocolate and orange variant available only through the retailer, alongside a Triple Chocolate flavour.

Representing a significant innovation for the 128-year-old brand, Wee Chunkies build on Walker’s signature all-butter shortbread recipe, combining it with generous inclusions in a new bite-sized format. The products are presented in colourful, resealable tubs designed to stand out on shelf while offering convenience for travellers looking for snacks to enjoy on the go or take home as gifts.

A key point of difference is the product’s heatable element. Consumers can gently warm the shortbread at home, recreating the aroma and taste of freshly baked shortbread straight from Walker’s ovens in the Scottish Highlands.

The launch reflects Walker’s ongoing efforts to evolve its offer while remaining true to its heritage. The new format has been developed to meet growing demand for premium sharing products and products with strong gifting potential, while also helping the brand connect with younger consumers. According to Walker’s research, 73% of shoppers aged between 18 and 34 found the packaging and format appealing.

The exclusive chocolate and arange variety combines rich Belgian chocolate with zesty orange notes, while the triple chocolate edition features a blend of milk and dark chocolate inclusions.

Commenting on the launch, Walker’s Shortbread Commercial Director Bryony Walker said: “Walker’s has long offered travellers a taste of Scotland to enjoy on their journey or to take home and we are thrilled to continue that legacy with Wee Chunkies. We’ve used our 128-year-old family recipe as the base for this perfect bite-size treat, adding a generous balance of indulgent additions like chocolate and zesty orange.

“The distinctive, resealable tub makes them ideal for sharing on the go or gifting to loved ones, offering the perfect comforting treat to bring home and gently warm for a freshly baked experience. It is an exciting innovation, and we are delighted to offer WHSmith shoppers something truly unique with the exclusive Chocolate and Orange flavour.”

Both Wee Chunkies variants are now available across WHSmith travel stores, retailing at £6.00 for a 125g pack.

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