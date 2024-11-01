TRBusiness is delighted to share a compilation highlights video from the seventh edition of the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards, which took place at a dazzling ceremony on Tuesday 1 October at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes.

Click the below link to view a curated reel of key moments capturing the suspense, exhilaration and celebrations of those earning the gold-standard in travelling consumer recognition – the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ accolade.

Organised by TRBusiness and m1nd-set, the travel retail awards is the duty free and travel retail industry’s only awards programme that’s voted for entirely by consumers.

The unmissable fixture now firmly inked into the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference week calendar bestowed 23 Winners (plus ‘Best Overall Product’) and 10 Highly Recommended across 17 product categories, and six retail and CSR categories – to view the full list of those to receive Winners and Highly Recommended honours, scroll below.

The Travel Retail Awards ceremony was presented by TRBusiness Managing Editor Digital & Marketing Faye Bartle with introductory remarks courtesy of TRBusiness Editorial Director Luke Barras-Hill.

This year’s edition of the awards boasted several changes, including new categories such as ‘Best Airport Retail Initiative’ and ‘Best Cruise Retail Initiative’, both of which featured as part of a refreshed lineup of non-product segments.

TRBusiness also introduced revamped price-partioned segments for the spirits and beauty categories, with the tweaks designed to reflect the popularity of those products among consumers at specific price points.

Plus, the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards benefitted from the introduction of new-look trophies, including, for the first time, Highly Recommended trophies.

Attendees enjoyed a seated three-course dinner, complimentary wine and cocktails from sponsors, an afterparty featuring a superb live band and an exclusive gift bag containing products from event partners.

READ MORE: Winners revealed – Global Travel Retail Awards 2024

READ MORE: Official photo gallery – Global Travel Retail Awards 2024

Research by m1nd-set has shown that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo and nearly a third (31%) of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Winner logo.



With that in mind, TRBusiness encourages all that have achieved ‘Finalist’, ‘Highly Recommended’ and ‘Winner’ statuses to utilise the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ logo on your packaging, at the point of sale and on via marketing materials.

Congratulations to all the Finalists in addition to the Winners and those Highly Recommended on the evening – and don’t forget to register your interest in the 2025 Travel Retail Awards!

To find out more, visit www.travelretailawards.com.

Thank you to our event partners