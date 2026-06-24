Whitley Neill enters RTD category with canned cocktail range

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Halewood Artisnal Spirits
Whitley Neill enters RTD category

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Halewood Artisanal Spirits has expanded its Whitley Neill portfolio with the launch of a new ready-to-drink (RTD) range, marking the premium gin brand’s debut in the fast-growing RTD category.

The launch introduces four variants: Rhubarb & Ginger Gin with Ginger Ale, Yuzu & White Strawberry Gin with Lemonade, Elderflower & Korean Pear Gin with Soda, and London Dry Gin with Light Tonic.

Available in 250ml cans, the RTDs feature an ABV of 8.3%, with the London Dry Gin with Light Tonic variant bottled at 10% ABV. Each can contains a full double measure (50ml) of Whitley Neill gin, positioning the range at the premium end of the category and offering a stronger serve than many traditional gin RTDs.

The launch also presents new opportunities for the travel retail channel, particularly across cruise, ferry, inflight and airport food & beverage environments, where demand for convenient premium drinks continues to grow.

“The RTD category continues to perform exceptionally well across travel retail, particularly in environments where convenience, premiumisation and portability are key purchasing drivers,” said Eamon Prunty, Global Travel Retail Director at Halewood Artisanal Spirits.

“Whitley Neill’s distinctive flavour profiles and elevated ABV make these RTDs ideally suited for cruise ships, ferries, inflight consumption and airport F&B outlets, where consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality, ready-to-enjoy serves. We see strong potential for the range within global travel retail as demand for premium canned cocktails continues to accelerate.”

The range builds on Whitley Neill’s reputation for flavour-led innovation, with variants inspired by some of the brand’s best-performing gin expressions.

“Whitley Neill has always been about bringing exceptional flavours to the world, and RTDs are a natural next step,” said James Stocker, Sales & Marketing Director at Halewood Artisanal Spirits. “They give both loyal fans and new customers an easy, high-quality way to enjoy our gins, wherever they are.”

The launch forms part of Halewood Artisanal Spirits’ wider strategy to premiumise its portfolio while responding to growing consumer demand for convenient, high-quality drinking occasions across both domestic and travel retail channels.

READ MORE: Halewood stages Grand National-themed pop-up at Liverpool Airport

READ MORE: Halewood ramps up UK and European activation programme for summer

READ MORE: RTD cocktail brand Pimentae makes GTR debut in multiple UK airports

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