William Grant & Sons debuting new stand and skus at TFWA Cannes

Inspired by its recently introduced shop-in-shop concept, William Grant & Sons is set to introduce a new stand design at this year’s TFWA World Conference & Exhibition in Cannes, 29 September to 3 October, which will feature Glenfiddich and The Balvenie Single Malt whiskies, alongside Hendrick’s and Silent Pool gins.

William Grant & Sons said the retail concept is built around shopper needs and behaviours in duty free.

The space will showcase Glenfiddich and The Balvenie exclusive and high-aged whiskies, and includes interactive touchpoints and a personalised gifting experience.

SKUs displayed on-stand at the exhibition will include: the global travel retail exclusive Silent Pool Mediterranean Expression; a new addition to The Balvenie Cask Collection; and a Glenfiddich Grand Series Limited Edition.

Hendrick’s will be on hand as well to unveil a brand-new Cabinet of Curiosities expression at an exclusive event in the same week.

Rufus Parkinson, Regional Managing Director – Global Travel Retail for William Grant & Sons, highlighted the ways in which the company’s portfolio is curated to meet the needs and demands of todays’ travelling adult consumers: “The spirits category in travel retail is changing with customers increasingly on the lookout for something different, something outstanding from their trusted brands.

Our portfolio for this year’s TFWA World Exhibition includes channel-exclusive, limited edition and brand-new expressions that will appeal to a wide range of customers looking for new tastes and exclusive propositions.”

William Grant & Sons will host cocktail hours highlighting its various brands from 5pm to 6pm CEST during the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, with Silent Pool Gin featured on Monday, 30 September.

Monkey Shoulder blended malt Scotch whisky will see the spotlight on Tuesday 1 October, with Hendrick’s Gin to follow on Wednesday 2 October.

Ashvin Joshi Global Travel Retail Brand Ambassador for William Grant & S ons will be on-stand to share his extensive knowledge of the brands with visitors.

“Our brands ensure that we remain at the forefront of the Spirits Category, offering not only the right products but also the complete support of our retailing partners. We are confident that this year’s show is going to be a great success and we are looking forward to discussing our brands and our plans in the channel with travel retail stakeholders. At the same time, we hope they will also join us to sample our category-leading brands especially at cocktail hour,” added Parkinson.

