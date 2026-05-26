William Grant & Sons invites travellers to visit Hendrick’s Anotherland

Image Credit: William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons has unveiled The Lobby to Anotherland – a new global travel retail campaign for Hendrick’s Gin.

The initiative has been created to support the launch of Another Hendrick’s, the first new permanent expression from the brand in almost a decade, which was introduced in February.

The campaign aims to offer an unusual prelude to departure, drawing travellers into the curious world of Hendrick’s before their own journey begins.

The Lobby to Anotherland is running at London Heathrow Terminal 2 from 27 April to the end of May. During this month, Another Hendrick’s will also be available to sample at The Vinery Bar, extending the experience beyond the activation space itself.

From May onwards, the campaign continues across key international hubs including Singapore, Dubai, Sydney, New York, London Gatwick, Amsterdam and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Described as a “portal into the peculiar”, the black and white space is adorned with illustrations from the whimsical world of the Hendrick’s Gin Palace.

The experience begins at the Concierge Desk, where visitors are welcomed and invited to choose their path: to Rediscover Hendrick’s Original or to Discover Another Hendrick’s. Each touchpoint has been designed to reveal a new facet of the Hendrick’s world.

Image Credit: William Grant & Sons

At the heart of the Anotherland activation is a flavour-inspired visual experience, supported by an immersive audio narrative. Visitors can step into a whimsical elevator or lift the handset of a vintage telephone.

They are then guided to the Service Trolley, where the Concierge prepares and presents the traveller’s chosen Hendrick’s gin for sampling, alongside blotters spritzed with the gins’ key fragrance notes.

From there, visitors progress to the Bellhop display, which features a vintage suitcase presentation of both Hendrick’s Original and Another Hendrick’s.

Image Credit: William Grant & Sons

The visit concludes when guests return to the Concierge Desk, where they are offered a branded Hendrick’s luggage tag as a keepsake. A wrapping and gifting service provides the final flourish.

William Grant & Sons Head of Marketing Global Travel Retail Ester Broome commented: “Another Hendrick’s marks a major moment for the brand, as it is our first new permanent expression in nearly a decade. As one of our most anticipated launches in recent memory, it deserved a campaign that felt equally distinctive.

“In global travel retail, The Lobby to Anotherland offers travellers a unique moment of discovery before departure, immersing them into the curious world of Hendrick’s, creating a memorable and interactive experience as part of their wider journey.”

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