Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024
By Faye Bartle |
TRBusiness is delighted to reveal the winners of the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards, which were announced this evening (Tuesday 1 October) at a glittering ceremony at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes.
Organised by TRBusiness, with event partner m1nd-set, the Travel Retail Awards is the duty free and travel retail industry’s only awards programme that’s voted for entirely by consumers.
The room was filled with applause as TRBusiness’ Managing Editor Faye Bartle revealed who had secured Highly Recommended status, followed by the ultimate category winners, who stepped up onto the stage to collect their new-look trophies.
Attendees enjoyed a seated three-course dinner, complimentary wine and cocktails from our sponsors and an afterparty featuring a superb live band. Plus, they enjoyed an exclusive gift bag packed with products from our event partners.
Congratulations once again to all those recognised. We encourage you to celebrate your success by utilising the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ logo on your packaging, at the point of sale and on your marketing materials.
Research by m1nd-set has shown that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo and nearly a third (31%) of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Winner logo.
Please see below for the full list of accolades…
Best Children’s Product 2024
Winner
PLAYin CHOC – PLAYin CHOC Endangered Animals ToyChoc Box
Finalists
Be Relax – Yuki & Nori Kids Pillows
Chocdecor/Belfine – Chocolate Lollipops Jungle Animals
NoraNorway AS – HugMe Pink Children Set
Best Confectionery & Food Product 2024
Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits
Winner
Haribo Travel Retail – Giant Roulette Multi Flavours
Finalists
Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co.KG – TRE Summer Selection Tasty Vibes Tower 5x100g 2025
Butlers Chocolates – Butlers Dessert Collection
Chocdecor/Belfine – Unicorn & Dragon Chocolate Lollipop 4-packs
Ferrero Trading Lux S.A. – Kinderini
Heidi Chocolat SA – Heidi Grand’Or Gold Caramel 100g
Heidi Chocolat SA – Mozart Koogles Mixed Gift Box, 205g: 4 Flavours
Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Tingkat Pineapple Balls Gift Set
Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG – Captain Cocoa & Skyla Carrier Boxes
Maestrani – Avelines Princesses
Perfetti Van Melle – Chupa Chups Colour Kit
Perfetti Van Melle – Chupa Chups Forever Fun Suitcase
Summerbird Organic – Tapas
Tourvest Retail Services – Grind Long Black Coffee
Wonderful Brands BV – No Shell Wonderful Pistachios
Best Electronics Product 2024
Winner
Bose Corporation – QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Finalists
Bitmore Limited – TruSense TWS
Promate Technologies FZE – Promate AuraSlate-Trio
Promate Technologies FZE – Promate MagRing
Promate Technologies FZE – Promate Mavrix
Soft Magic Systems Computers LLC – Merlin Smart Ring Activ
Skross – Reload 20 PD 100W
Skross – World USB Charger AC65PD
Best Fashion & Accessories Product 2024 (including luggage & leathergoods)
Winner
Dolphin Innovations GmbH – Click & Slide Bio Wine Bordeaux/Gold
Finalists
Shenzhen Hali-Power Industrial Co., Ltd. – MiLi MiTag Travel Wallet
V.Fraas International Trading GmbH – Reversible Bugatti Bucket Hat
V.Fraas International Trading GmbH – The Fraas Plaid wrap
Best Fragrance Product 2024
Sponsored by KEX Confectionery
Winner
Coty International BV – Gucci Guilty Elixir PH Parfum for Women 60ml
Highly Recommended
Coty International BV – Burberry Her Petals Eau de Parfum 88ml
Finalists
Ajmal Perfumes – Aristocrat for Her
Ajmal Perfumes – Luminescence Her
Ajmal Perfumes – Wisal
Coty International BV – Boss Bottled Elixir Parfum 50ml
Coty International BV – Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir Parfum Intense for Men 50ml
Coty International BV – Boss The Scent Elixir F Parfum 50ml
Coty International BV – Boss The Scent Elixir M Parfum 50ml
Coty International BV – Chloé Signature Lumineuse Eau de Parfum 50ml
Coty International BV – Gucci Guilty Elixir PH Parfum for Men 60ml
Coty International BV – Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau de Parfum 50ml
Best Jewellery Product 2024
Winner
DPT Antwerp – Wanderlust
Finalists
Carat Shop – Harry Potter Charm Bracelet Set with Spellbeads
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co., Ltd – Dragon of HUA: The Turn of Fortunes Pendant
Martin James of London – Radiance Cascading Necklace and Earring Set
MCTY Duty Free AB – Elegant Cushion Set
NHP Hanse Distribution – My Jewellery: Travel the World Set
NHP Hanse Distribution – My Jewellery: Mother/Daughter Bracelet
NHP Hanse Distribution/Zelli of Sweden AB/Zaza&Lili – Zaza&Lili: Subtle Bracelet Trio Set
NoraNorway AS – Marbella Lavender Mix Seashell Set
NoraNorway AS – Papillon Agua Set
NoraNorway AS – The Flower Set
Tagua By Soraya Cedeno represented by Travel Retail Bespoke – Amigas Necklace
Zóldi Jewels FZ LLE represented by Travel Retail Bespoke – Ready For Departure Set, Made of Hypoallergenic Stainless Steel
Best Low- & No-Alcohol Product 2024
Sponsored by Moroccanoil
Winner
Henkell Freixenet – Mionetto Aperitivo Alc. Free
Highly Recommended
Iris Vigneti – Bella Aperitif for Spritz
Finalists
Iris Vigneti – Bella Glamour Zero Zero
Villa Sandi S.p.a. – La Gioiosa
Best Makeup Product 2024
Sponsored by E. Gluck
Winner
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – By Terry Brightening CC Palette in Sunny Flash
Highly Recommended
Coty International BV – Burberry Kisses Reno Regular Military Red 109
Finalists
Coty International BV – Burberry Cushion Ultimate Compact Foundation Fair Cool 20
Coty International BV – Gucci Compact Finishing Powder Pressed Powder Shade 01
Coty International BV – Gucci Sheer Lipstick: Goldie Red 25
Coty International BV – Kylie Mascara Cream Volume Mascara Black 001
Coty International BV – Kylie Matte Lip Kit: Multi Kylie 808
Mavala – Serum Foundation
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Morphe Complexion Obsessions Kit
Best Nicotine (non-combustible) Product 2024
Winner
Philip Morris International – ZYN
Finalists
ANDS – Airbar Nex
Philip Morris International – IQOS Iluma i Prime
Philip Morris International – Veev One
Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (under €45) 2024
Sponsored by Bluedog Group
Winner
Manta Hair LTD – Manta Mirror Blue
Highly Recommended
Dr. PawPaw – It Does It All 7 in 1 Hair Treatment Styler 100ml
Finalists
BeautyPro – Wonderbalm
Beter – On The Go Scalp
Coty International BV – Sun Perfect Clear & Tinted Stick SPF 50
Kenvue – Dr.Ci:Labo VC100 Essence Lotion EX
Margaret Dabbs London – Miracle Foot Cream
Mavala – Nailactan
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Egyptian Magic 75ml
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Gatineau Miracle Eye Contour Cream
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Slick Hair – The Perfect Pair (Travel Exclusive Set)
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Hello Sunday – The Everyday Essentials (Travel Exclusive Set)
Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (over €45) 2024
Sponsored by Bluedog Group
Winner
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Bon Voyage Discovery Box: 2024 EasyJet Exclusive
Highly Recommended
Coty International BV – 365 Skin Repair Youth Serum
Finalists
Dr.Ankerstjerne AS/Hanse Distribution – Superfood Multipurpose Vitamin Face Gel
Formulae Prescott – Tri-Balm
Fresh Inc. – Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence
Kenvue – Dr.Ci:Labo Aqua Collagen Gel Enrich-Lift-EX
Scientific Cosmeceuticals SA – The Contour Pro Sculpting Set
Best Spirits Product (under €45) 2024
Sponsored by E. Gluck
Winner
Anora Group Plc – Valhalla Herb Liqueur Shot
Highly Recommended
Bottega SpA – Limoncino
Finalists
Anora Group Plc – Koskenkorva Climate Action Vodka
Anora Group Plc – Skagerrak Nordic Dry Gin
Casa Redondo – Amarguinha Creme
Casa Redondo – Per Se Aperitif
Choya Umeshu Co., Ltd – The Choya From The Barrel 2014
Diageo – Johnnie Walker Black Label
The House of Somrus – Somrus Rum Cream Liqueur
Best Spirits Product (over €45) 2024
Sponsored by E. Gluck
Winner
William Grant & Sons – Wildmoor Waking Forest 23 Years Old
Highly Recommended
Diageo – Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas
Finalists
Brown-Forman – Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt
Diageo – Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Diageo – Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire
Douglas Laing & Co Ltd – Big Peat Year of the Dragon Edition
Mast Jägermeister SE – Teremana Anejo Tequila
Mast Jägermeister SE – Teremana Blanco Tequila
Mast Jägermeister SE – Teremana Reposado Tequila
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Redbreast Irish Whiskey Travel Retail Exclusive: Redbreast Cuatro Barriles Edition
Rémy Cointreau – Rémy Martin Club Exception
Rémy Cointreau – The Botanist Hebridean Strength
Suntory Global Spirits – Aston Martin Bowmore 10YO
Suntory Global Spirits – Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask
Suntory Global Spirits – Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged
Suntory Global Spirits – Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series LTO London
Whyte & Mackay – Jura Islanders’ Expressions No.3
Whyte & Mackay – Tamnavulin Sauvignon Blanc Cask Edition
Best Sustainable Product 2024
Sponsored by Moroccanoil
Winner
Puressentiel – Bite & Sting Repellent + Soothing Spray
Finalists
Kellanova – Pringles Paper Can
Bitmore Limited – Snoooza Carbon Neutral Travel Pillow made from Plastic Bottles
Dolphin Innovations GmbH – Click & Slide Vegan Bio Wine Bordeaux/Gold
Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Bamboo Fibre Coffee tumbler
PLAYin CHOC – PLAYin CHOC Endangered Animals ToyChoc Box
Tagua By Soraya Cedeno represented by Travel Retail Bespoke: Florence Necklace
Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Asolo Docg Prosecco Brut Biodiversity
Best Travel Accessory Product 2024
Sponsored by Bluedog Group
Winner
Travel Blue – Infinity Pillow
Finalists
Beter – On The Go
Beurer GmbH – IBR 65 Insect Bite Healer
Cabeau – Evolution Cushion
Cabeau – Evolution Kids
Vonmählen – Infinity
Shenzhen Hali-Power Industrial Co., Ltd. – MiLi MiLock
Storyteller represented by Travel Retail Bespoke – FlagMate
Travel Blue – Wireless Audio Adapter
Skross – 16l Backpack
Skross – Mini Pillow
Best Watches & Watch Accessory 2024
Winner
NHP Hanse Distribution GmbH – Aviator F Series Gent’s Smart Technique Watch
Highly Recommended
Gluck Corporation – Anne Klein Turquoise Mother Of Pearl Gemstone Accented Bracelet Watch
Finalists
Gluck Corporation – Anne Klein Mother of Pearl Dial Ring Watch
NHP Hanse Distribution GmbH – ChocoMoon ‘Frida’ Kahlo Collection Ladies Watch
Time Products UK Limited – Sekonda Rainbow Taylor Watch
Best Wines Product 2024
Winner
Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut Il Fresco ‘Britto’
Highly Recommended
Domaine Laroche – Laroche Chablis Les Chanoines 2023
Finalists
Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Asolo DOCG Prosecco Extra Brut Il Nero Product 2024
Best Charity Initiative 2024
Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits
Winner
International Shoppes – International Shoppes Gives Back with Island Harvest Food Bank
Finalists
Azurous Inc., DBA Cabeau – Cabeau is now B Corp Certified!
Duty Free Americas – Duty Free Americas Golf Day 2024 Brings Together Global Travel Retail Community To Raise $1 Million
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Pernod Ricard TR Americas X Avolta: Jameson Community Project
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative 2024
Sponsored by Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail
Winner
Dubai Duty Free – Dubai Duty Free Employee Engagement Activities
Finalists
Starboard Cruise Services – Starboard’s ‘Inclusion, Equity, Diversity (IED) for All’
Best Sustainable Initiative 2024
Sponsored by Anora
Winner
Coty International BV – The Ultimate Upcycling: Pioneering the use of Recycled Carbon Emissions in Fine Fragrances
Finalists
Bracenet GmbH – NHP – Bracenet – Save the Seas. Wear a Net
Dubai Duty Free – The Dubai Duty Free Global Forest
Enviro-Point – Biotransformation Currency Wallets
Fazer Confectionery – Fazer Dumle, Geisha and Tutti Frutti Products are Palm Oil Free in 2024
Fazer Confectionery – Less Plastic in your Favourite Fazer Pralines
Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Journey Towards A Sustainable Future by Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore
Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland – Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland opens a Pop-up in Partnership with the UN
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Absolut Arlanda
Best Cruise Retail Initiative 2024
Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits
Winner
Anora Group Plc – Koskenkorva Shop-in-Shop Experience
Finalists
Starboard – Starboard’s ‘Beauty for All’
Best Airport Retail Initiative Pop-Ups 2024
Sponsored by Moroccanoil
Winner
Walker’s Shortbread Limited – Walker’s Shortbread Festive Pop-up in Heathrow T5
Highly Recommended
Brown-Forman – Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Launches with Exquisite Global Pop-Up Experiences
Finalists
Campari Group Global Travel Retail – Appleton Estate Montego Bay Boutique by Campari Group Global Travel Retail
Campari Group Global Travel Retail – First-ever Aperol Experiential Pop-up Store in GTR by Campari Group Global Travel Retail
Ospree Duty Free by MTRPL – Floor Disruptor
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition Launch & Global Campaign
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Royal Salute Pop-up boutique at Dubai Airport
William Grant & Sons – Hendrick’s Gin Perfumery, The World’s First Gin Perfumery Pop-up
William Grant & Sons – The Balvenie 60 Years Old: Redefining Luxury
Best Airport Retail Initiative 2024
Sponsored by Newmark
Winner
Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Lego & Paper Cafe – An Immersive Hybrid Retail and F&B Experience
Finalists
Campari Group Global Travel Retail – Campari x Berlinale Amplification: A Red Carpet Experience in Travel Retail
Cloetta Global Travel Retail – Attracting Travellers Back to the Shop Floor: Cloetta Global Travel Retail’s New Display Strategy
Dubai Duty Free – Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary Campaign
Duty Free Americas – The Macallan Shop in Shop x Duty Free Americas Panama
Ferrero Trading Lux S.A. – Light up your Christmas – Ferrero Rocher
Frankfurt Airport – Airport Shopping Your Way – Summer Campaign 2024
Frankfurt Airport – Airport Shopping Your Way: Spring Campaign 2024
Heathrow Airport – Heathrow Terminal 2’s Glenmorangie Boutique Opening
iCoupon – iCoupon: The Future of Personalised Promotions in Airport Retail
Kenvue – Augmented Reality (AR) ‘Scan-and-Pay’ Technology
Lagardère Travel Retail – Discover
Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Fortnum & Mason and Veranda Cafe: A Premium Hybrid Experience
Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Pangaia: Leading the way for a Sustainable Future in Travel Retail
Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Celebrate All Things Peranakan! by Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore
Ospree Duty Free by MTRPL – Sense of Place
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Jameson ‘Arrive Like a Local’ Campaign Makes Bold Return in 2024 with the Visa-powered Passport
Suntory Global Spirits – Amazing Aston Martin Bowmore Activation
Suntory Global Spirits – Celebrating 100 Years of the House of Suntory
Suntory Global Spirits – Roku Celebrates Cherry Blossom Season
Travel Retail Sales & Services LLC – New State of the Art Shop Opening Abu Dhabi Duty Free at Zayed International Airport
Walker’s Shortbread – Celebration the Year of Dragon with Shortbreads
Walker’s Shortbread – World’s First Shortbread Vending Machine
William Grant & Sons – Glenfiddich and The Balvenie Portfolio Shop-in-Shop: Luxury Shopping Experience at Incheon Airport
Best Overall Product
Bose Corporation – QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
To find out more, visit www.travelretailawards.com
Thank you to our event partners
