Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024

TRBusiness is delighted to reveal the winners of the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards, which were announced this evening (Tuesday 1 October) at a glittering ceremony at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes.

Organised by TRBusiness, with event partner m1nd-set, the Travel Retail Awards is the duty free and travel retail industry’s only awards programme that’s voted for entirely by consumers.

The room was filled with applause as TRBusiness’ Managing Editor Faye Bartle revealed who had secured Highly Recommended status, followed by the ultimate category winners, who stepped up onto the stage to collect their new-look trophies.

Please see below for the full list of accolades…

Best Children’s Product 2024

Winner

PLAYin CHOC – PLAYin CHOC Endangered Animals ToyChoc Box

Finalists

Be Relax – Yuki & Nori Kids Pillows

Chocdecor/Belfine – Chocolate Lollipops Jungle Animals

NoraNorway AS – HugMe Pink Children Set

Best Confectionery & Food Product 2024

Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits



Winner

Haribo Travel Retail – Giant Roulette Multi Flavours



Finalists

Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co.KG – TRE Summer Selection Tasty Vibes Tower 5x100g 2025

Butlers Chocolates – Butlers Dessert Collection

Chocdecor/Belfine – Unicorn & Dragon Chocolate Lollipop 4-packs

Ferrero Trading Lux S.A. – Kinderini

Heidi Chocolat SA – Heidi Grand’Or Gold Caramel 100g

Heidi Chocolat SA – Mozart Koogles Mixed Gift Box, 205g: 4 Flavours

Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Tingkat Pineapple Balls Gift Set

Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG – Captain Cocoa & Skyla Carrier Boxes

Maestrani – Avelines Princesses

Perfetti Van Melle – Chupa Chups Colour Kit

Perfetti Van Melle – Chupa Chups Forever Fun Suitcase

Summerbird Organic – Tapas

Tourvest Retail Services – Grind Long Black Coffee

Wonderful Brands BV – No Shell Wonderful Pistachios

Best Electronics Product 2024

Winner

Bose Corporation – QuietComfort Ultra Headphones



Finalists

Bitmore Limited – TruSense TWS

Promate Technologies FZE – Promate AuraSlate-Trio

Promate Technologies FZE – Promate MagRing

Promate Technologies FZE – Promate Mavrix

Soft Magic Systems Computers LLC – Merlin Smart Ring Activ

Skross – Reload 20 PD 100W

Skross – World USB Charger AC65PD

Best Fashion & Accessories Product 2024 (including luggage & leathergoods)

Winner

Dolphin Innovations GmbH – Click & Slide Bio Wine Bordeaux/Gold



Finalists

Shenzhen Hali-Power Industrial Co., Ltd. – MiLi MiTag Travel Wallet

V.Fraas International Trading GmbH – Reversible Bugatti Bucket Hat

V.Fraas International Trading GmbH – The Fraas Plaid wrap

Best Fragrance Product 2024

Sponsored by KEX Confectionery

Winner

Coty International BV – Gucci Guilty Elixir PH Parfum for Women 60ml

Highly Recommended

Coty International BV – Burberry Her Petals Eau de Parfum 88ml

Finalists

Ajmal Perfumes – Aristocrat for Her

Ajmal Perfumes – Luminescence Her

Ajmal Perfumes – Wisal

Coty International BV – Boss Bottled Elixir Parfum 50ml

Coty International BV – Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir Parfum Intense for Men 50ml

Coty International BV – Boss The Scent Elixir F Parfum 50ml

Coty International BV – Boss The Scent Elixir M Parfum 50ml

Coty International BV – Chloé Signature Lumineuse Eau de Parfum 50ml

Coty International BV – Gucci Guilty Elixir PH Parfum for Men 60ml

Coty International BV – Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau de Parfum 50ml

Best Jewellery Product 2024

Winner

DPT Antwerp – Wanderlust

Finalists

Carat Shop – Harry Potter Charm Bracelet Set with Spellbeads

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co., Ltd – Dragon of HUA: The Turn of Fortunes Pendant

Martin James of London – Radiance Cascading Necklace and Earring Set

MCTY Duty Free AB – Elegant Cushion Set

NHP Hanse Distribution – My Jewellery: Travel the World Set

NHP Hanse Distribution – My Jewellery: Mother/Daughter Bracelet

NHP Hanse Distribution/Zelli of Sweden AB/Zaza&Lili – Zaza&Lili: Subtle Bracelet Trio Set

NoraNorway AS – Marbella Lavender Mix Seashell Set

NoraNorway AS – Papillon Agua Set

NoraNorway AS – The Flower Set

Tagua By Soraya Cedeno represented by Travel Retail Bespoke – Amigas Necklace

Zóldi Jewels FZ LLE represented by Travel Retail Bespoke – Ready For Departure Set, Made of Hypoallergenic Stainless Steel

Best Low- & No-Alcohol Product 2024

Sponsored by Moroccanoil

Winner

Henkell Freixenet – Mionetto Aperitivo Alc. Free

Highly Recommended

Iris Vigneti – Bella Aperitif for Spritz



Finalists

Iris Vigneti – Bella Glamour Zero Zero

Villa Sandi S.p.a. – La Gioiosa

Best Makeup Product 2024

Sponsored by E. Gluck

Winner

On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – By Terry Brightening CC Palette in Sunny Flash

Highly Recommended

Coty International BV – Burberry Kisses Reno Regular Military Red 109



Finalists

Coty International BV – Burberry Cushion Ultimate Compact Foundation Fair Cool 20

Coty International BV – Gucci Compact Finishing Powder Pressed Powder Shade 01

Coty International BV – Gucci Sheer Lipstick: Goldie Red 25

Coty International BV – Kylie Mascara Cream Volume Mascara Black 001

Coty International BV – Kylie Matte Lip Kit: Multi Kylie 808

Mavala – Serum Foundation

On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Morphe Complexion Obsessions Kit

Best Nicotine (non-combustible) Product 2024

Winner

Philip Morris International – ZYN

Finalists

ANDS – Airbar Nex

Philip Morris International – IQOS Iluma i Prime

Philip Morris International – Veev One

Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (under €45) 2024

Sponsored by Bluedog Group



Winner

Manta Hair LTD – Manta Mirror Blue

Highly Recommended

Dr. PawPaw – It Does It All 7 in 1 Hair Treatment Styler 100ml

Finalists

BeautyPro – Wonderbalm

Beter – On The Go Scalp

Coty International BV – Sun Perfect Clear & Tinted Stick SPF 50

Kenvue – Dr.Ci:Labo VC100 Essence Lotion EX

Margaret Dabbs London – Miracle Foot Cream

Mavala – Nailactan

On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Egyptian Magic 75ml

On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Gatineau Miracle Eye Contour Cream

On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Slick Hair – The Perfect Pair (Travel Exclusive Set)

On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Hello Sunday – The Everyday Essentials (Travel Exclusive Set)

Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (over €45) 2024

Sponsored by Bluedog Group

Winner

On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Bon Voyage Discovery Box: 2024 EasyJet Exclusive

Highly Recommended

Coty International BV – 365 Skin Repair Youth Serum

Finalists

Dr.Ankerstjerne AS/Hanse Distribution – Superfood Multipurpose Vitamin Face Gel

Formulae Prescott – Tri-Balm

Fresh Inc. – Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence

Kenvue – Dr.Ci:Labo Aqua Collagen Gel Enrich-Lift-EX

Scientific Cosmeceuticals SA – The Contour Pro Sculpting Set

Best Spirits Product (under €45) 2024

Sponsored by E. Gluck

Winner

Anora Group Plc – Valhalla Herb Liqueur Shot

Highly Recommended

Bottega SpA – Limoncino

Finalists

Anora Group Plc – Koskenkorva Climate Action Vodka

Anora Group Plc – Skagerrak Nordic Dry Gin

Casa Redondo – Amarguinha Creme

Casa Redondo – Per Se Aperitif

Choya Umeshu Co., Ltd – The Choya From The Barrel 2014

Diageo – Johnnie Walker Black Label

The House of Somrus – Somrus Rum Cream Liqueur

Best Spirits Product (over €45) 2024

Sponsored by E. Gluck

Winner

William Grant & Sons – Wildmoor Waking Forest 23 Years Old

Highly Recommended

Diageo – Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas

Finalists

Brown-Forman – Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt

Diageo – Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Diageo – Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire

Douglas Laing & Co Ltd – Big Peat Year of the Dragon Edition

Mast Jägermeister SE – Teremana Anejo Tequila

Mast Jägermeister SE – Teremana Blanco Tequila

Mast Jägermeister SE – Teremana Reposado Tequila

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Redbreast Irish Whiskey Travel Retail Exclusive: Redbreast Cuatro Barriles Edition

Rémy Cointreau – Rémy Martin Club Exception

Rémy Cointreau – The Botanist Hebridean Strength

Suntory Global Spirits – Aston Martin Bowmore 10YO

Suntory Global Spirits – Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask

Suntory Global Spirits – Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged

Suntory Global Spirits – Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series LTO London

Whyte & Mackay – Jura Islanders’ Expressions No.3

Whyte & Mackay – Tamnavulin Sauvignon Blanc Cask Edition

Best Sustainable Product 2024

Sponsored by Moroccanoil

Winner

Puressentiel – Bite & Sting Repellent + Soothing Spray



Finalists

Kellanova – Pringles Paper Can

Bitmore Limited – Snoooza Carbon Neutral Travel Pillow made from Plastic Bottles

Dolphin Innovations GmbH – Click & Slide Vegan Bio Wine Bordeaux/Gold

Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Bamboo Fibre Coffee tumbler

PLAYin CHOC – PLAYin CHOC Endangered Animals ToyChoc Box

Tagua By Soraya Cedeno represented by Travel Retail Bespoke: Florence Necklace

Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Asolo Docg Prosecco Brut Biodiversity

Best Travel Accessory Product 2024

Sponsored by Bluedog Group

Winner

Travel Blue – Infinity Pillow

Finalists

Beter – On The Go

Beurer GmbH – IBR 65 Insect Bite Healer

Cabeau – Evolution Cushion

Cabeau – Evolution Kids

Vonmählen – Infinity

Shenzhen Hali-Power Industrial Co., Ltd. – MiLi MiLock

Storyteller represented by Travel Retail Bespoke – FlagMate

Travel Blue – Wireless Audio Adapter

Skross – 16l Backpack

Skross – Mini Pillow

Best Watches & Watch Accessory 2024



Winner

NHP Hanse Distribution GmbH – Aviator F Series Gent’s Smart Technique Watch

Highly Recommended

Gluck Corporation – Anne Klein Turquoise Mother Of Pearl Gemstone Accented Bracelet Watch

Finalists

Gluck Corporation – Anne Klein Mother of Pearl Dial Ring Watch

NHP Hanse Distribution GmbH – ChocoMoon ‘Frida’ Kahlo Collection Ladies Watch

Time Products UK Limited – Sekonda Rainbow Taylor Watch

Best Wines Product 2024



Winner

Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut Il Fresco ‘Britto’

Highly Recommended

Domaine Laroche – Laroche Chablis Les Chanoines 2023

Finalists

Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Asolo DOCG Prosecco Extra Brut Il Nero Product 2024

Best Charity Initiative 2024

Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits

Winner

International Shoppes – International Shoppes Gives Back with Island Harvest Food Bank



Finalists

Azurous Inc., DBA Cabeau – Cabeau is now B Corp Certified!

Duty Free Americas – Duty Free Americas Golf Day 2024 Brings Together Global Travel Retail Community To Raise $1 Million

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Pernod Ricard TR Americas X Avolta: Jameson Community Project

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative 2024

Sponsored by Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail

Winner

Dubai Duty Free – Dubai Duty Free Employee Engagement Activities



Finalists

Starboard Cruise Services – Starboard’s ‘Inclusion, Equity, Diversity (IED) for All’

Best Sustainable Initiative 2024

Sponsored by Anora

Winner

Coty International BV – The Ultimate Upcycling: Pioneering the use of Recycled Carbon Emissions in Fine Fragrances

Finalists

Bracenet GmbH – NHP – Bracenet – Save the Seas. Wear a Net

Dubai Duty Free – The Dubai Duty Free Global Forest

Enviro-Point – Biotransformation Currency Wallets

Fazer Confectionery – Fazer Dumle, Geisha and Tutti Frutti Products are Palm Oil Free in 2024

Fazer Confectionery – Less Plastic in your Favourite Fazer Pralines

Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Journey Towards A Sustainable Future by Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore

Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland – Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland opens a Pop-up in Partnership with the UN

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Absolut Arlanda

Best Cruise Retail Initiative 2024

Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits

Winner

Anora Group Plc – Koskenkorva Shop-in-Shop Experience



Finalists

Starboard – Starboard’s ‘Beauty for All’

Best Airport Retail Initiative Pop-Ups 2024

Sponsored by Moroccanoil

Winner

Walker’s Shortbread Limited – Walker’s Shortbread Festive Pop-up in Heathrow T5

Highly Recommended

Brown-Forman – Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Launches with Exquisite Global Pop-Up Experiences



Finalists

Campari Group Global Travel Retail – Appleton Estate Montego Bay Boutique by Campari Group Global Travel Retail

Campari Group Global Travel Retail – First-ever Aperol Experiential Pop-up Store in GTR by Campari Group Global Travel Retail

Ospree Duty Free by MTRPL – Floor Disruptor

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition Launch & Global Campaign

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Royal Salute Pop-up boutique at Dubai Airport

William Grant & Sons – Hendrick’s Gin Perfumery, The World’s First Gin Perfumery Pop-up

William Grant & Sons – The Balvenie 60 Years Old: Redefining Luxury

Best Airport Retail Initiative 2024

Sponsored by Newmark

Winner

Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Lego & Paper Cafe – An Immersive Hybrid Retail and F&B Experience

Finalists

Campari Group Global Travel Retail – Campari x Berlinale Amplification: A Red Carpet Experience in Travel Retail

Cloetta Global Travel Retail – Attracting Travellers Back to the Shop Floor: Cloetta Global Travel Retail’s New Display Strategy

Dubai Duty Free – Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary Campaign

Duty Free Americas – The Macallan Shop in Shop x Duty Free Americas Panama

Ferrero Trading Lux S.A. – Light up your Christmas – Ferrero Rocher

Frankfurt Airport – Airport Shopping Your Way – Summer Campaign 2024

Frankfurt Airport – Airport Shopping Your Way: Spring Campaign 2024

Heathrow Airport – Heathrow Terminal 2’s Glenmorangie Boutique Opening

iCoupon – iCoupon: The Future of Personalised Promotions in Airport Retail

Kenvue – Augmented Reality (AR) ‘Scan-and-Pay’ Technology

Lagardère Travel Retail – Discover

Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Fortnum & Mason and Veranda Cafe: A Premium Hybrid Experience

Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Pangaia: Leading the way for a Sustainable Future in Travel Retail

Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Celebrate All Things Peranakan! by Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore

Ospree Duty Free by MTRPL – Sense of Place

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Jameson ‘Arrive Like a Local’ Campaign Makes Bold Return in 2024 with the Visa-powered Passport

Suntory Global Spirits – Amazing Aston Martin Bowmore Activation

Suntory Global Spirits – Celebrating 100 Years of the House of Suntory

Suntory Global Spirits – Roku Celebrates Cherry Blossom Season

Travel Retail Sales & Services LLC – New State of the Art Shop Opening Abu Dhabi Duty Free at Zayed International Airport

Walker’s Shortbread – Celebration the Year of Dragon with Shortbreads

Walker’s Shortbread – World’s First Shortbread Vending Machine

William Grant & Sons – Glenfiddich and The Balvenie Portfolio Shop-in-Shop: Luxury Shopping Experience at Incheon Airport

Best Overall Product

Bose Corporation – QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

