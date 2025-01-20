Women in Travel Retail+ (WiTR+) has named the beneficiary of its philanthropic efforts in 2025 as Toutes à l’école, a charity committed to providing high standards of education to 1,700 underprivileged girls in Cambodia.

Nominated by Priscilla Haibe de Walque, Toutes à l’école empowers women to become independent and learned to forge successful lives, support their country and escape from poverty-stricken conditions working in Cambodia’s rice fields in a country scarred by the Khmer Rouge genocide.

WiTR aims to raise €15,000/$15,628 during 2025 to refurbish the dormitories for the organisation’s 400 post-baccalaureate girls on their journey to university, providing them with a healthy living space and good conditions to support their studies.

The dormitories, currently affected by damp and mould, are essential as some live far away and cannot afford accommodation in capital Phnom Penh.

The funds raised will cover the cost of re-plastering, the application of anti-fungal paint and the installation of dehumidifiers in all the rooms.

Priscilla Haibe de Walque, a member of TFWA’s Corporate sub-committee and Regional Export Manager for French skincare brand Payot, added: “I am so proud and thrilled that WiTR+ has voted for Toutes à l’école. I had the opportunity to visit the school in Phnom Penh several years ago, and was incredibly moved by the impact it has on these children’s lives.

“Inspired by this, I have been sponsoring a young girl through the association for the past five years, and it has been a rewarding experience to see how this support has made a difference. I truly believe in the mission of Toutes à l’école and the vital work they are doing.

Sarah Branquinho, Chair – WiTR+, added: “Clean rooms to sleep and study are something that we take for granted. I am absolutely delighted that WiTR+ is going to make such a fundamental difference to this cohort of girls, and to future students. Let’s all work together to make sure we hit the target and enable this transformation.”