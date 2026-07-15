Yash launches Serpent’s Cask whisky with global TR-first strategy

Image Credit: Yash

Indian film star Yash is entering the premium spirits sector with the launch of Serpent’s Cask, a new Scotland-distilled single malt whisky that will debut globally in September 2026 with an initial focus on global travel retail.

The founder-led brand has been developed over two years and will prioritise major international airport hubs across Asia, the Middle East and Europe, with the rollout centred on gift-ready packaging across its core range. Distribution and importer announcements will follow ahead of the launch.

Rather than a celebrity endorsement, Serpent’s Cask has been positioned as a founder-created whisky, with Yash personally involved in selecting the final expressions following an extensive search and tasting process.

“I didn’t want to put my name on a bottle. I wanted to build it,” said Yash. “For two years we kept rejecting blends until one of them earned the name. Serpent’s Cask is for the ones who question the rules of how Scotch is supposed to look, feel and be enjoyed and who refuse to settle for what came before.”

The range comprises four expressions. The entry-level Classic Red Edition is a double cask single malt matured in virgin oak and sherry casks, while the Reserve 18 Year Old Gun Metal Edition and Reserve 21 Year Old Gold Edition target premium gifting and collectors. Completing the portfolio is the Reserve 40 Year Old Single Cask Collector Edition, limited to just 125 individually numbered bottles distilled in 1986, Yash’s birth year.

The launch also introduces a distinctive bottle design featuring a metal serpent wrapped around the glass, reflecting the brand’s identity and the tagline “Uncoil Your Spirit”.

Serpent’s Cask has been founded by Yash alongside CocoCart Co-Founder Arjun Ahuja and luxury and travel retail executive Manishi Sanwal, bringing together expertise spanning entertainment, premium consumer goods and travel retail.

Ahuja said: “At CocoCart we built a brand that took premium imported confectionery from a duty-free occasion purchase to a daily trade category in India. The opportunity in premium Scotch is similar in shape but bigger in scale. Yash brings the cultural authority. Manishi brings the trade architecture. The three of us came together because we believe a genuinely new single malt deserves to exist, one that doesn’t borrow its identity from anyone else.”

Sanwal added: “I’ve spent the last twenty-five years on every side of the premium spirits trade. The single most consistent signal across that entire arc is that the Scotch consumer of 2026 is not the Scotch consumer of 2006. What this generation is waiting for is a brand that speaks to them on their own terms. Serpent’s Cask is our answer.”

The company said its travel retail strategy will focus on creating a premium gifting proposition while engaging international travellers at key airport hubs before expanding into additional markets.

READ MORE: Lark Distilling Co. swoops into Asian travel retail with Lotte at Changi

READ MORE: Glenfiddich unveils permanent GTR-exclusive Voyage Collection

READ MORE: Suntory Global Spirits GTR-exclusive whiskies roll out in Indian duty free