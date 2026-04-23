2026 MEADFA Conference to be held in Rabat, Morocco 15-17 November

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: MEADFA
MEADFA President Abdeslam Agzoul

MEADFA President Abdeslam Agzoul described Rabat as a dynamic backdrop for dialogue and collaboration.

The Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) has confirmed that its 2026 Conference will take place in Rabat, Morocco, from 15-17 November.

The event will mark a milestone for the Association, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Further details of the programme and additional information about the event will be announced in due course.

The conference will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr, bringing together leading figures from across the duty free and travel retail industry for three days of discussion, networking and celebration.

The Conference will highlight the Association’s 25 years of supporting and developing the duty free and travel retail sector across the Middle East and Africa, while looking ahead to the future of the industry in this dynamic region.

“Rabat is a city rich in culture and heritage, and an inspiring setting in which to celebrate a very special milestone for our Association,” noted MEADFA President Abdeslam Agzoul. “As a major business hub in Morocco and the wider region, it provides a dynamic backdrop for dialogue and collaboration.

“As MEADFA marks its 25th anniversary, this year’s conference offers a valuable opportunity for our community to come together, reflect on the progress our industry has made across the Middle East and Africa, and look to the opportunities that lie ahead.

Image Credit: MEADFA
2026 MEADFA Conference Rabat Morocco

The 2026 Conference will mark a milestone for MEADFA, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

“On behalf of the MEADFA Board, I look forward to welcoming our colleagues and partners from across the global duty free and travel retail industry to Rabat for what promises to be a memorable and meaningful gathering.”

“TFWA is delighted to support the MEADFA Conference once again, particularly in this landmark year as the Association marks its 25th anniversary,” added TFWA President Sarah Branquinho.

“For a quarter of a century, MEADFA has played a vital role in bringing together the duty free and travel retail community across the Middle East and Africa, creating a platform for meaningful dialogue, collaboration and growth. As these regions continue to be among the most dynamic and influential in our industry, the conference provides an important opportunity for stakeholders to exchange insights, strengthen partnerships and collectively guide the growth of travel retail.”

READ NEXT: MEADFA Conference 2025 welcomes record 736 delegates in Dubai

READ NEXT: Imperial Brands returns as 2025 MEADFA Conference Platinum Sponsor

READ NEXT: Expansive programme details released ahead of MEADFA Conference 2025

 

 

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