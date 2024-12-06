Ajmal Perfumes unveils new luxury boutique at Muscat Duty Free

Ajmal Perfumes is bringing its luxury fragrances to Muscat International Airport with the opening of a new boutique at Muscat Duty Free.

The boutique is said to encapsulate Ajmal’s Crafting Memories 2.0 concept, which has been designed to provide travellers with an ‘exceptional’ shopping experience.

Key features include thoughtfully designed counters and LED integrated displays for ‘seamless customer interaction’.

This is in addition to elegant signage with illuminated gold-plated stainless steel logos, and a brand wall featuring abstract patterns in white and gold for a 3D effect.

“This boutique reflects our commitment to redefining the global retail landscape while honouring our rich heritage,” said Abdulla Ajmal, CEO, Ajmal Perfumes.

Hit play on the video below for an insight into the opening ceremony…

READ MORE: Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024