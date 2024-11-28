Avolta to bring first airside Presentedby store concept to Zayed Intl. Airport

Avolta has partnered with Abu Dhabi Airports (ADA) to introduce a ‘first in travel retail’ store concept for Presentedby at the new Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi in early 2025.

The 210-square-metre store will occupy a prime space at the airport and will showcase limited edition and exclusive sneakers and streetwear, bringing an immersive retail experience to AUH that’s designed to keep pace with evolving consumer attitudes and trends.

Just like the flagship Presentedby stores in the fashion capitals of London and Paris, as well as those in Dubai, Riyadh and Mexico City, the Presentedby experience at AUH will be a place for travellers to share their love for urban culture.

It will lure sneaker and streetwear enthusiasts with a curated offering in collaboration with some of the biggest names in music, sports and the arts.

The AUH store will also feature a curated selection of Avolta’s certified pre-owned luxury accessories, bags and watches.

It marks the first time that Presentedby will feature in Avolta’s portfolio, with the spotlight firmly on ‘innovative and sustainable pieces’ with a focus on design, eco-friendly materials, alongside products produced at the airport with 3D printed material.

“We are honoured to bring our experience to Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, a standout in the region’s rapid growth and innovation.” commented Luis Marin, President and CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa, Avolta.

“Through our Destination 2027 strategy, we are committed to continue enhancing the travel experience by seamlessly integrating our retail and F&B offerings to better serve travellers.

“Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports and our internationally relevant brand collaborators, like Presentedby, illustrates our commitment to creating meaningful value. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and contributing to the region’s success.”

Avolta’s Presentedby store builds on the 13 food & beverage (F&B) concepts that the global travel retail experience player has already opened at AUH’s new Terminal A.

“Avolta’s innovative approach to curating a portfolio of exciting concepts, like Presentedby perfectly aligns with our vision of catering to the evolving needs of today’s global traveller,” said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports.

“At Abu Dhabi Airports, we are dedicated to transforming the airport experience into something truly exceptional. We are thrilled to partner with Avolta in making AUH a world-class travel hub and thank them for their progressive and innovative mindset in elevating the passenger experience.”

Nohman Ahmed, Co-Founder & Director of Presentedby, commented: “We are proud to be recognised as a trusted name in the industry, we are excited about this collaboration and are thrilled to announce our first airside location at Abu Dhabi Airport. Here, we will provide a unique physical retail experience, offering a selection of limited-edition and sought-after items.”

