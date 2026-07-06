Benvenuto Cellini claims victory at 19th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Dubai Duty Free
Benvenuto Cellini claims victory at 19th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi presented the trophy to Benvenuto Cellini.

Dubai Duty Free marked the 19th running of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh Racecourse on 28 June, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to Irish horseracing as title sponsor of the prestigious event.

The 2026 renewal saw Benvenuto Cellini secure victory, providing trainer Aidan O’Brien with his 18th success in Ireland’s premier flat race.

Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi and his wife Alpana Cidambi hosted around 100 guests in the St. Leger Suite, where attendees enjoyed views of the racecourse alongside gourmet dining, afternoon tea and live entertainment. Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Dubai Duty Free, also attended the event and presented the races on the day.

The annual Dubai Duty Free Best Dressed Competition once again proved a highlight of the occasion. This year’s judging panel featured media personality Vogue Williams, alongside Alpana Cidambi and fashion and lifestyle editor Bairbre Power.

Jeanette Kelly from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, was named Best Dressed after impressing the judges with a blush pink ensemble complemented by a Laura Hanlon hat, accessories from Next and a cape by Ukrainian designer Malva Flores.

Kelly received a prize package including return flights for two to Dubai, a five-night stay at the five-star Creekside Hotel Dubai and €1,000 to spend at Dubai Duty Free.

Dubai Duty Free has sponsored the Irish Derby since 2008, making it one of the retailer’s longest-running international sports partnerships and reinforcing its continued support for Irish racing.

READ MORE: Wakefield Wines launches Dubai Duty Free activation

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