Burberry launches signature beauty collections at Dubai Duty Free

Coty Middle East has launched a showcase of Burberry makeup and signature fragrance collections at Dubai Duty Free.

The installation, in Terminal 1 at Concourse D, brings Burberry’s famous blend of ‘British elegance, craftsmanship and cutting-edge beauty innovations’ to beauty enthusiasts travelling through the hub.

Shoppers can discover the Burberry Beyond Wear and Brit Shine collections of setting powders, foundations and lipsticks.

The Beyond Wear Setting & Refining Powder is a two-in-one pressed powder designed to blur imperfections and even out the complexion.

Natural-origin ingredients, such as rosa damascene, help to protect the complexion against external environmental factors. Plus, it’s infused with a skin comforting and smoothing raspberry stem cell-based extract.

Burberry Beauty’s Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation, available in 35 shades, is inspired by the Burberry trench coat, with its Trench Protect Technology, which offers a layer of ‘weather protection’ (against water, humidity, heat and sweat).

Alongside its new wave of face products, Burberry is showcasing the Brit Shine Lipstick, a high-shine, plumping formula with a balm-like texture that delivers long-lasting hydration.

Available in 15 shades, it takes its cue from from the colours of England with names such as Heritage Honey, Tea Party, Kensington Crush and Pimlico Sunset.

Finally, the latest addition to the Burberry Signatures fragrance line, the Extreme Botanicals Collection, is also available.

Featuring three scents – Ash Flower, Snow Blossom and Oud Storm – the collection draws inspiration from flowers that thrive in challenging environments, utilising upcycled ingredients such as patchouli and aged wood.

