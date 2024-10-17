Byredo launches first travel retail pop-up in Dubai International Airport

By Benedict Evans |

The pop-up’s design features the brand’s signature minimalist aesthetic, intended to ensure the structure stands out within the busy terminal.

In partnership with Dubai Duty Free, Byredo has unveiled its first GTR pop-up in the Middle East, located at Dubai International Airport, Terminal 1, Concourse D.

To commemorate Byredo’s first large-scale presence in the region, the pop-up offers exclusive collections and services tailored to travellers.

Travellers will have the opportunity to explore Byredo’s most well-known fragrances, including: Bal D’Afrique; Black Saffron; and Blanche, available in 50, 100, and 250ml sizes.

Byredo has placed in-house fragrance experts to guide shoppers to discover their perfect scent, offering a personalised experience tailored to individual preferences.

As part of the pop-up’s exclusive offerings, Byredo is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Mojave Ghost fragrance.

To mark this milestone, each bottle purchased at the pop-up will feature a custom engraving of the desert flower which inspired the fragrance’s story.

In addition to the popular fragrance collections, travellers can also discover the Byredo bath line and fragrance discovery sets, along with Byredo’s ByProduct line featuring eyewear, leather goods, and accessories.

The pop-up’s design features the brand’s signature minimalist aesthetic, intended to ensure the structure stands out within the busy terminal.

Special services available at the pop-up include personalised engraving, calligraphy, and complimentary gift-wrapping.

Kaatje Noens, Executive Vice President Global Travel Retail at Puig, commented: “Byredo’s debut in the Middle East travel retail market at Dubai International Airport marks a significant milestone for the brand.

As consumers continue to seek unique and luxurious experiences, we are thrilled to offer Byredo’s distinctive fragrance and accessory collections in such a vibrant location. This exclusive pop-up allows us to connect with travellers in a meaningful way, offering them a personalised and memorable experience that reflects the essence of Byredo.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Operators edge US$44 billion in 2023

READ MORE: Gulf Beverages partners with Dubai Duty Free for Beluga Vodka activation

READ MORE: MEADFA gives update on upcoming conference and sustainability charter

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Europe

Gebr. Heinemann completes expansion of Terminal 1 store at Vienna Airport

Gebr. Heinemann has expanded the footprint of its Main Shop Plaza in Vienna Airport Terminal 1...

image description image description
Europe

MAN to unveil 22 units as T2 nears completion

Manchester Airport (MAN) will unveil nearly two dozen new shops, restaurants and bars at...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
White Stuff to open first airport store at London Gatwick in November Europe
image description
Qatar Executive and Qatar Airways Privilege Club now offering Avios Middle East
image description
Setur Duty Free unveils Victoria’s Secret and Guess stores at Hamburg Airport Europe
image description
Accolade Wines’ volume growth in DFT&TR outperforming the business International
image description
TR Confidence Tracker Q3 2024 flash poll now live – take part today! International
image description
Charlotte Tilbury launches at Cyprus Duty Free in Larnaca Airport Europe
image description
MEADFA gives update on upcoming conference and sustainability charter Middle East
image description
Matthew Hodges takes on GTR leadership position at Brown-Forman International
image description
Pushback on softening consumer spend as traffic rises, DDF tells brands Middle East
image description
TFWA Board changes; Gerber running for President International
right