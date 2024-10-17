Byredo launches first travel retail pop-up in Dubai International Airport

In partnership with Dubai Duty Free, Byredo has unveiled its first GTR pop-up in the Middle East, located at Dubai International Airport, Terminal 1, Concourse D.

To commemorate Byredo’s first large-scale presence in the region, the pop-up offers exclusive collections and services tailored to travellers.

Travellers will have the opportunity to explore Byredo’s most well-known fragrances, including: Bal D’Afrique; Black Saffron; and Blanche, available in 50, 100, and 250ml sizes.

Byredo has placed in-house fragrance experts to guide shoppers to discover their perfect scent, offering a personalised experience tailored to individual preferences.

As part of the pop-up’s exclusive offerings, Byredo is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Mojave Ghost fragrance.

To mark this milestone, each bottle purchased at the pop-up will feature a custom engraving of the desert flower which inspired the fragrance’s story.

In addition to the popular fragrance collections, travellers can also discover the Byredo bath line and fragrance discovery sets, along with Byredo’s ByProduct line featuring eyewear, leather goods, and accessories.

Special services available at the pop-up include personalised engraving, calligraphy, and complimentary gift-wrapping.

Kaatje Noens, Executive Vice President Global Travel Retail at Puig, commented: “Byredo’s debut in the Middle East travel retail market at Dubai International Airport marks a significant milestone for the brand.

As consumers continue to seek unique and luxurious experiences, we are thrilled to offer Byredo’s distinctive fragrance and accessory collections in such a vibrant location. This exclusive pop-up allows us to connect with travellers in a meaningful way, offering them a personalised and memorable experience that reflects the essence of Byredo.”

