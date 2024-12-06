Chanel and Qatar Duty Free bring winter wonderland to Hamad Airport

By Luke Barras-hill |

Twinkling fairylights, dancing stars and QR code activated snow filters brings a Chanel-themed winter wonderfland in Doha.

Haute fashion house Chanel has activated a 360-degree olfactive takeover at Hamad International Airport (HIA) to enchant travellers this festive season.

Chanel Winter Tale, a collaboration with Qatar Duty Free (QDF) is running for three months (1 Nov 2024 – 31 January 2025).

Scroll below and press play to view a video fly-through of the Chanel Winter Tale pop-up, filmed on location by TRBusiness.

Visitors to HIA are being greeted with festive-themed experiences, a range of exclusive and limited edition skus, personalised gifting and souvenir opportunities, and family friendly activities.

To build anticipation around the campaign, passengers flying with Qatar Airways will receive an email pre-boarding before viewing an immersive Chanel holiday campaign film accessible via the in-flight entertainment.

Upon arrival and in transit at HIA, passengers will encounter whimsical, spirited signage and white, beige and gold Chanel decorations that steer travellers towards bespoke sales podiums, product displays and touchpoints, interactive activities and the Chanel boutiques.

Points of sale at the north and south nodes of HIA resemble gilded dolls houses, replete with warm, cosy interiors such as fireplaces and photo walls.

White frosted pine trees line the Orchard’s winter-themed garden in the north node, with visitors able to try out personalised calligraphy, craft sessions and obtain keepsakes at a photo booth.

On hand are a team of experts to assist travellers with gifting ideas and product discovery, including the Holiday 2024 make-up collection and a luminous line of brilliant shades devised by Chanel Comètes Collective member Valentina Li.

The fragrance experience is brought to life with Chanel’s iconic N°5 eau de parfum, available in a limited edition frosted bottle cloaked in a delicate woven silk mantle to mimic dusted snow.

The iconic Chanel No. 5 makes a special appearance, with a rare 900ml Baccarat crystal bottle edition. 

This joins the N°5 beige-gold body oil and N°5 purse sprays, a special 900ml edition of N°5 clad in a handcrafted Baccarat crystal bottle, the limited edition Sublimage L’Extrait de Nuit cream sold in a Maison Lesage tweed-lined black lacquered wooden box, and the 31 Le Rouge collectible lipstick launched last year.

Each customer purchase will receive personalised gift wrapping, playful charms, holiday cards, samples and Chanel snowflakes for a memorable trip.

