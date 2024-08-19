DDF makes record $140k sale of Royal Salute Platinum Jubilee Collection

Dubai Duty Free has achieved an historic milestone with the sale of the US$140,000 Royal Salute Platinum Jubilee Collection earlier this month, marking the single highest transaction within wines and spirits in the retailer’s 41-year history.

The collection, a tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II and Royal Salute’s regal heritage, has a historical link to the British monarchy spanning over 70 years of HM’s reign, with the first flagons of Royal Salute created in 1953 to commemorate the Coronation.

The Pernod Ricard brand crafted the limited-edition, ultra-rare product – only 147 bottles have been produced – as a tribute to HM’s historic 70-year reign.

A complete set comprises of seven exquisitely crafted crystal decanters (one for each decade) inspired by the late monarch’s brightly coloured brooches, forming a coveted collector’s item.

It was sold at Dubai Duty Free in the recently inaugurated Royal Salute Luxury Boutique in Terminal 3 Departures in Concourse A.

“This sale is a true testament to our close partnership with Dubai Duty Free and our shared ambition of providing travellers with an elevated retail experience and is indicative of the appetite in the region from connoisseur’s and collectors alike,” said Vipin Palliyath, GM of Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – India, Middle East & Africa.

“The collection’s rarity, coupled with the experience in our luxury boutique, made it a prime opportunity for those looking to acquire a piece of liquid history.

“We are thrilled in achieving yet another milestone in our journey with Dubai Duty Free.”

The sale not only sets a new record for DDF, but is a remarkable achievement for Pernod Ricard.

For the purchaser, an ‘avid collector of Royal Salute’, the collection represents a unique investment in history and craftsmanship.

“This success reflects the strong partnership we share with Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail in bringing luxury offerings and experiences to our customers,” said Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi.

“At Dubai Duty Free we are committed to elevating the travel experience for our customers and with the Royal Salute luxury boutique in Concourse A as well as the recent renovations in our liquor shops in Concourse B, we believe that we are offering a world class service to travellers.”

