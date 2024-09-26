Hanse Distribution has announced that Dr.PawPaw has launched with Dubai Duty Free at Dubai International Airport.

The launch encompasses a prominent listing of Dr.PawPaw products across various points of sale throughout the airport.

Represented by Hanse Distribution in travel retail, Dr.PawPaw is known for its multipurpose beauty products.

The brand’s broad appeal, combined with its commitment to sustainability, makes it an ideal addition to Dubai Duty Free’s selection of beauty offerings.

“We are always on the lookout for brands that resonate with our diverse customer base,” said Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing, Dubai Duty Free.

“Dr.PawPaw stood out to us because of its multipurpose functionality, sustainability credentials, and its impulsive appeal – qualities that are increasingly important to our customers.”

Johnny Paterson, CEO of Dr.PawPaw added: “We are thrilled to expand our presence in one of the world’s busiest airports.

“Partnering with Hanse Distribution and Dubai Duty Free allows us to connect with millions of global travellers who value quality, convenience, and sustainability.

“Our products are designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s consumers, and we’re excited to bring them to this prestigious location.”

Hanse Distribution’s introduction of Dr.PawPaw at Dubai Duty Free represents a key achievement for the brand as it continues to grow its global footprint in the travel retail sector with products that are tailored to the needs of travellers, at accessible price points.

“Launching Dr.PawPaw at Dubai Duty Free is an important milestone for us,” said Dennis Holst, Business Development Director at Hanse Distribution.

“Dubai Duty Free is one of the most influential travel retail operators globally, and having Dr.PawPaw available across all terminals greatly enhances our reach.

“We believe that this collaboration will not only boost the brand’s visibility but also solidify its position as a leading choice for travellers seeking innovative and sustainable beauty products.”

This launch is part of Dubai Duty Free’s ‘Love Earth’ sustainability initiative, which aims to promote and celebrate the company’s commitment to a greener future.

