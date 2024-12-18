Dubai Duty Free announces Christmas sale ahead of 41st anniversary

Dubai Duty Free has announced a special 25% discount on a wide range of products for 24 hours to mark its 41st anniversary on 20 December.

Commenting on the anniversary day plan, Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free said: “We are happy to offer a 25% discount across a wide range of products as part of our anniversary celebration, which always results in a festive atmosphere on the day. This is our way of saying thank you to our customers as we come towards the end of the year.”

The promotion applies to major categories including perfumes, cosmetics, liquor, watches, jewellery, confectionary, and leather goods, with the exception of certain categories such as gold, electronics, and select fashion brands.

The 25% discount offer also extends to the popular Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets.

For added convenience, those travelling on discount days can avail themselves of this offer online by using Dubai Duty Free’s Click & Collect service to pre-order their goods 12 hours before departure or arrival and collect them at the designated collection points at Dubai Duty Free.

As part of the 41st Anniversary celebrations, Dubai Duty Free will also conduct a Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw on the anniversary day of 20 December.

