Dubai Duty Free exploring potential partnerships to drive airport growth

By Benedict Evans |

DDF added today’s announcement comes at a pivotal time, in view of the development of the new Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA).

In a joint release Dubai Duty Free (DDF) and Dubai Airports said they had seen record growth over the last few years, and as part of DDF’s commitment to continually enhance the shopping experience across Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airports, DDF was looking to explore opportunities for strategic partnerships to drive the next phase of growth.

The company noted it is keen to explore ways in which the business, its staff and ultimately its customers can all benefit from collaboration’s intent on scaling the necessary infrastructure support the record growth trajectory seen across Dubai’s aviation sector.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director for DDF, commented: “Today’s announcement is a great opportunity for the business given the rapid growth in passenger numbers at DXB and the expected increase in the coming years, as we prepare to move to AMIA.

By exploring potential business partners to work with Dubai Duty Free, we aim to offer customers an even greater shopping experience, with more exclusive brands and promotions whilst also ensuring that customers are able to experience the latest retail technology and innovation.”

READ MORE: NOW LIVE: Jan/Feb e-zine + Global Industry Survey

READ MORE: Dubai Duty Free-TerraPay deal allows shoppers to use preferred digital wallets

READ MORE: Dubai Duty Free taps into ‘Dubai Chocolate’ craze with FIX activation

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Lotte Duty Free rolls out promotions & exclusive products for Lunar New Year

Korean travel retailer Lotte Duty Free is celebrating the Lunar New Year, and the Spring...

image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Balvenie 12YO Golden Cask arrives in India travel retail at Mumbai Airport

Ospree Duty Free has launched The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask (43% ABV) in travel retail...

image description image description
Europe

Blackjack Promotions brings Chinese New Year to life at Gatwick Airport

Travel retail and brand experience specialist, Blackjack Promotions celebrated Chinese New Year...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
House of Suntory makes European shop-in-shop debut at Frankfurt Airport Europe
image description
Dubai Duty Free-TerraPay deal allows shoppers to use preferred digital wallets Middle East
image description
Sustainaholics launches 100% recycled aluminium spirits minis with Lagardère Sustainability
image description
World Duty Free to continue successful CCLG partnership for three years Sustainability
image description
Dubai International Airport records highest ever annual traffic in 2024 Middle East
image description
SipWell Brands to handle GTR distribution for Isle of Harris Distillery International
image description
Balvenie 12YO Golden Cask arrives in India travel retail at Mumbai Airport Indian Sub Cont
image description
Hamad International Airport opens Concourse E amidst terminal expansion Middle East
image description
Dewar’s Lunar New Year campaign expands to over 20 major airports International
image description
China Trading Desk releases Lunar New Year 2025 travel data Asia & Pacific
right