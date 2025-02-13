Dubai Duty Free exploring potential partnerships to drive airport growth

In a joint release Dubai Duty Free (DDF) and Dubai Airports said they had seen record growth over the last few years, and as part of DDF’s commitment to continually enhance the shopping experience across Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airports, DDF was looking to explore opportunities for strategic partnerships to drive the next phase of growth.

The company noted it is keen to explore ways in which the business, its staff and ultimately its customers can all benefit from collaboration’s intent on scaling the necessary infrastructure support the record growth trajectory seen across Dubai’s aviation sector.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director for DDF, commented: “Today’s announcement is a great opportunity for the business given the rapid growth in passenger numbers at DXB and the expected increase in the coming years, as we prepare to move to AMIA.

By exploring potential business partners to work with Dubai Duty Free, we aim to offer customers an even greater shopping experience, with more exclusive brands and promotions whilst also ensuring that customers are able to experience the latest retail technology and innovation.”

