Image Credit: Dubai Duty Free

Dubai Duty Free (DDF) has introduced Crypto.com Pay, giving eligible UAE resident customers the option to authorise payments using their Crypto.com account at the checkout.

Dubai Duty Free is the first airport retailer in the Middle East to introduce the regulated digital payment solution, which can be used in-store or online at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA), and at dubaidutyfree.com.

Transactions are processed securely through Crypto.com’s regulated payment infrastructure, with settlement in UAE Dirhams (AED) to Dubai Duty Free.

The launch is the result of a strategic partnership between Dubai Duty Free and Crypto.com, announced in July 2025, which saw both organisations sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore blockchain-enabled payment solutions and broader digital innovation initiatives across Dubai Duty Free’s operations.

“Following the strategic partnership established through last year’s MoU, we are pleased to move into the roll-out phase with the introduction of Crypto.com Pay,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free.

“Available exclusively to eligible UAE residents through Crypto.com’s regulated payment platform, this launch reinforces our commitment to providing customers with greater convenience through innovative digital payment solutions while supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in digital commerce.”

The rollout follows the regulatory framework established by the Central Bank of the UAE. Crypto.com is the first Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in the UAE to receive a Stored Value Facilities (SVF) licence from the Central Bank of the UAE, enabling it to provide regulated payment services in accordance with the conditions of that licence.

“Dubai Duty Free is one of the world’s most recognised travel retail brands and one of the largest single airport duty free operators globally,” said Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com.

“The launch of Crypto.com Pay marks another important milestone in expanding regulated digital payment solutions for everyday commerce. Customers benefit from a secure and seamless payment experience through Crypto.com Pay, while merchants receive immediate settlement in UAE Dirhams (AED).

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative payment experiences while supporting Dubai’s ambition to lead the future of digital commerce.”

Image Credit: Dubai Duty Free

The new payment option has been integrated into Dubai Duty Free’s existing checkout process, enabling eligible UAE resident customers to complete purchases using Crypto.com Pay while Dubai Duty Free receives settlement in UAE Dirhams (AED) through Crypto.com’s regulated payment infrastructure, in accordance with applicable regulatory and operational requirements.

When customers choose Crypto.com Pay at the in-store checkout, the point-of-sale system generates a unique Crypto.com QR code for the purchase amount in AED.

Customers can scan the QR code using the Crypto.com App and approve the payment directly from their wallet. Once the transaction is successfully authorised, the purchase is immediately confirmed through Dubai Duty Free’s existing point-of-sale system.

Customers shopping at dubaidutyfree.com can select Crypto.com Pay as a payment option during checkout.

A secure integration with Crypto.com generates a unique QR code, which customers scan using the Crypto.com App before confirming payment from their wallet. Upon successful authorisation, the order is immediately confirmed through Dubai Duty Free’s existing order management system.

Finally, those shopping on a mobile device will be redirected directly to the Crypto.com App after selecting Crypto.com Pay, allowing them to review and approve the transaction before seamlessly returning to Dubai Duty Free to complete their purchase.

The introduction of Crypto.com Pay complements DDF’s existing payment solutions including Apple Pay, Alipay and TerraPay. The launch supports the Dubai Cashless Strategy under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims for 90% of financial transactions across the public and private sectors to become cashless by the end of 2026.

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