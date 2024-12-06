Dubai Duty Free on course to hit US$2 billion in sales for 2024

Dubai Duty Free has recorded sales of US$1.94 billion up to the end of November, and it is on course to hit its target in excess of US$2 billion for the year.

The airport retailer finished the month of November with sales of US$205.67m, making it the fifth-best month ever with previous records set during the operation’s anniversary month of December when sales are traditionally high.

November 30 set a daily sales record for the year at US$8.46m, while November 29 was the third highest of the year with sales of US$8.24m.

Commenting on the strong performance, Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free (DDF), said, “I am very happy with the sales performance in November, which was against tough trading conditions including the sales in boutiques for the major fashion brands being lower than last year and refurbishment projects in the Arrivals shops in all three terminals.

We have had a major focus on driving sales in recent months and I am pleased with the huge effort made to reduce the gap between the budgeted spend per passenger and actual spend.”

“Thanks to the continuous effort of our entire team, I look forward to another great month in December as we head into a busy holiday season and expect to close the year with excellent results,” he added.

Perfumes, liquor, tobacco, gold and electronics were the top five spots category-wise in the first 11 months of the year.

Sales of liquor reached US$258.37m while tobacco increased by 8%, with sales amounting to US$200.52m.

Gold sales increased by 2% over the same period last year with sales amounting to US$194.57m, while electronics came in fifth place with sales of US$134 million.

Dubai Duty Free added it is gearing up for the busy festive season this December, while also celebrating its 41st Anniversary on December 20, when the operation will run a pre-Christmas treat of 25% off on a wide range of products, both in-store and online.

