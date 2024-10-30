DDF strengthens senior management team with key appointments

By Faye Bartle |

Dubai Duty Free

DDF welcomes new senior managers – see below for the full caption.

Dubai Duty Free has further strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of eight senior executives across major departments in recent months.

Seven of the eight new executives are UAE nationals. They have been assigned key roles in departments including retail, human resources, finance, marketing, purchasing, loss prevention and corporate security, as well as the exchange bureau.

“I am very pleased to welcome the new senior executives to Dubai Duty Free,” said H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Duty Free.

“They have been selected from an excellent pool of available talent in the UAE to strengthen management team in the company, and they will play an important role in helping deliver Dubai Duty Free’s strategy over the next five years and beyond.”

Dubai Duty Free’s Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi, added: “These recent appointments come at an important time as we finalise our five-year business plan (2025-2029) in which we aim to grow both revenue and profits for our firm while continuing to serve the passengers using Dubai’s Airports with our retail offer.

“The new appointments also reflect the extraordinary Emirati talent available in the country and will also encourage skilled Emiratis to build a career in the travel retail industry.”

Dubai Duty Free

L-R: H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Duty Free and Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi.

The expanded management team at Dubai Duty Free includes Fatema Al Fardan, Senior Manager – Purchasing who joined in June of this year and reports to Senior Vice President, Purchasing, Sharon Beecham.

Mohamad Al Khaja, Vice President – Retail Support also joined in June and reports directly to Senior Vice President, Retail, Michael Schmidt.

Yasa Tahir, Vice President – Human Resources joined in July and reports to Senior Vice President Human Resources, Mona Al Ali, while Khalid Saleh, Senior Manager – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security (LPCS) also joined in July and reports to Senior Vice President Loss Prevention and Corporate Security, Zayed Al Shebli.

Russian national, Aleksei Babin, Manager – Purchasing joined the Purchasing department in July, reporting to Sharon Beecham.

Salim Dahman, Senior Manager – Marketing joined in August and reports to Senior Vice President Marketing, Sinead El Sibai. Mansoor Al Khaja, Vice President – Finance joined in September and reports to Senior Vice President- Finance, Bernard Creed.

The eighth manager to join Dubai Duty Free is Nasser Al Jasmi, Senior Manager – Exchange Bureau who joined in October and reports to Financial Controller, Mohammed Rafeek.

Photo caption: (From left to right) Aleksei Babin, Manager – Purchasing, Salim Dahman, Senior Manager – Marketing, Mansoor Al Khaja, VP – Finance, Fatema Al Fardan, Senior Manager – Purchasing, Yasa Tahir, VP – Human Resources, Khalid Saleh, Senior Manager – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security, Nasser Al Jasmi, Senior Manager – Exchange Bureau and Mohamad Al Khaja, VP – Retail Support.

