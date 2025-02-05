Dubai International Airport records highest ever annual traffic in 2024

Dubai International Airport welcomed 92.3 million guests in 2024, surpassing its previous all-time high of 89.1 million in 2018, with December emerging as the busiest month with 8.2 million passengers.

Over the past decade, DXB has welcomed more than 700 million guests on over 3.3 million flights

Commenting on the achievement, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Dubai International (DXB) is a global success story that reflects the UAE’s ability to transform bold ambitions into reality. Consistently ranked as the world’s busiest airport for international passengers, its record annual passenger traffic this year is a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence that continues to shape the UAE’s progress.

“Our sustained investment in enhancing the airport’s capabilities contributes to our ability to achieve ambitious goals such as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s targets of becoming one of the world’s top five logistics hubs and doubling foreign trade by expanding connections to 400 new cities globally.”

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, added: “Crossing the 92 million mark is a monumental achievement for DXB and for Dubai. It reflects the relentless drive, collaboration, and passion of the oneDXB community – our people and partners – who work together to deliver seamless, world-class experiences that leave a lasting impression on every guest.

This year’s results exceeded our forecast by almost 200,000 in guest numbers, underscoring the strength of DXB’s global appeal. Looking ahead, we are confident in reaching the milestone of 100 million annual guests by 2027.”

New benchmarks

DXB currently connections to 272 destinations across 107 countries served by 106 international airlines, and handled 2.2 million tonnes of cargo during 2024, a sharp increase of 20.5% from last year, when the hub registered 1.8 million tonnes in annual cargo.

The number of all flight movements increased by 5.7% in 2024 to reach 440,300, with a load factor of 78.1 and a marginal growth of 0.3% for the year.

DXB handled 81.2 million bags while maintaining a success rate of 99.45%.

This translates to 5.5 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests, beating the international standard of 6.9 bags/1000 guests as reported by SITA.

Despite the massive surge in guest numbers, 98.2% of guests waited less than 10 minutes at departure passport control and 99.2% guests waited under five minutes at security.

Griffiths continued: “Our $35 billion expansion plans for Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) will ensure we not only accommodate this growth but also allow Dubai Airports to redefine what it means to travel.

This mega-project will give us the opportunity to incorporate the latest thinking in 21st Century airport design, gleaned from delivering the very best service to the more than 700 million customers that have passed through DXB over the last decade. We will ensure that the experience gained from 10 years as the world’s largest international airport will make Dubai an even more compelling destination.”

READ MORE: Dubai Duty Free taps into ‘Dubai Chocolate’ craze with FIX activation

READ MORE: Zurich Airport passenger numbers reach 99% of pre-covid levels in 2024

READ MORE: New OAG data offers retrospective on busiest airports in 2024