Registration is now open for this year’s MEADFA Conference, which is taking place in Abu Dhabi from 17-19 November.

Managed in partnership with TFWA, the event is being held at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel.

It is being hosted by Abu Dhabi Airports in collaboration with Avolta Group, with the Gala Dinner on 18 November enjoying a prestigious setting at the emirate’s Ethara F1 Circuit.

“Once again, the enthusiasm we have seen already for the MEADFA Conference is immensely gratifying,” said Sherif Toulan, MEADFA President.

“Abu Dhabi’s outward-facing attitude and its commitment to encouraging co-operation across the Middle East and Africa align with our goals as an association, making it the perfect backdrop for what promises to be a highlight of this year’s duty free and travel retail calendar.

“We very much look forward to welcoming our friends and business partners both new and old to Abu Dhabi.”

Delegates can take advantage of the early bird ticket rate offering a 10% discount on standard pricing, which is available from 14 August to 3 September.

“We at TFWA are proud to be lending our support to this important event once again,” commented Erik Juul-Mortensen, TFWA President.

“The conference connects industry colleagues from across the sub-continent with those from international markets and will provide delegates with the opportunity to gain invaluable insight into doing business in Africa and the Middle East.”

Details of the conference programme are yet to be released. What we do know, however, is that the MEADFA Awards are currently underway with the ceremony set to take place during the Gala Dinner.

The lineup for this year’s awards, which aim to ‘recognise and honour innovative, dynamic and world-class travel retail specialists in the Middle East & Africa Region’, is as follows: Best Retailer Award; Best in Marketing Strategy of the Year Award; Sustainability and CSR Award; and Customer & Supplier Award.

There will also be a Lifetime Achievement Award. For this, no entries are required as MEADFA will be honouring an ‘outstanding leader who has made a remarkable contribution to the overall travel retail environment, promoted strong leadership, supports their people, and significantly impacted the overall sustainability, strategy, culture, and development of the industry as a whole’.

“Embracing the spirit of collaboration and creativity, the MEADFA Awards praise the perseverance of those who have transformed challenges into significant achievements for success,” said Toulan.

“We are also grateful to our esteemed judges for their unwavering commitment and efforts in recognising excellence within our industry.”

The 2024 awards are being judged by a 10-strong panel of MEADFA award committee members and jury committee members, which includes Rita Chidiac, an independent public affairs and advocacy expert and Richard Gray, an independent retail consultant.

“The award committee extends an invitation to all companies, encouraging them to showcase their exceptional accomplishments across a diverse range of business domains,” added MEADFA Treasurer and Award Committee Chair, Dr. Bernard Creed.

TRBusiness broke the news of the date and location of the MEADFA Conference 2024 back in May.

