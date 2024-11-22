MEADFA: ForwardKeys delivers in-depth look at pax traffic dynamics in MEA

By Faye Bartle |

MEADFA 2024

ForwardKeys Vice President of Brands, Retailers and Media, Marina Giuliano at the MEADFA Conference 2024.

ForwardKeys Vice President of Brands, Retailers and Media, Marina Giuliano, delivered a data-rich session on travel and tourism dynamics in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at the MEADFA Conference 2024 in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

Key statistics included how MEA traffic is set to outpace global growth in the coming years.

ForwardKeys data shows that global international traffic is expected to rise by +14% in 2024 year-over-year (yoy), with MEA rising by +8% (compared to 10% for The Americas, +10% for Europe and a significant 28% for Asia Pacific).

However, looking to 2025, when global international traffic is expected to rise by +5% yoy, MEA is expected to experience a +7% boost, compared the +5%, +4% and +7% for the other regions respectively.

In 2026, global international traffic is forecast to grow +3% yoy. Within this, MEA is pegged to achieve +4% growth yoy – higher than the +3%, +3% and +2% of the other regions respectively.

“2024 will be the year when international traffic surpasses pre-Covid levels,” said Giuliano as she presented the data, showing total traffic will reach 2 billion this year, up +1% versus 2019.

“We know that Asia Pacific is still lagging behind, although it is accelerating now. The Middle East and Africa has the fastest growth. Europe is growing and actually has the largest share in the market in terms of international travel. So [it’s] an uneven pace of recovery.”

Indeed, the Middle East and Africa is expected to achieve a +10% rise in international traffic in 2024, compared to 2019 – a 14% share of the pie.

MEADFA 2024

Focusing back on the yoy stats, she said: “If we look at the global main nationalities that are feeding this recovery, [it’s] no surprise that Chinese [travellers] are accelerating in the recovery [vs. 2023].”

Giuliano highlighted common factors driving growth across the Middle East and Africa.

“Firstly, the recovery of the economies is going to support travel and tourism.

“Secondly, there’s a lot of investment in airport infrastructure and connectivity with new carriers, new airports and in strengthening the interconnectivity of the region.

“The strategy is really to consolidate this region to a top player in the global travel landscape.”

MEADFA 2024

Giuliano provided a breakdown of how different parts of the region will contribute to the forecasted +7% rise in international departure traffic in 2025.

Middle East international departing traffic is expected to rise by +6% in 2025, commanding a 64% share in the region.

Sub-Saharan Africa is also expected to achieve a +6% growth, with a 17% share of the region’s numbers.

North Africa, on the other hand, is expected to experience a +10% rise, with a 19% share of the region.

MEADFA 2024

“Africa has the potential to become a major player in the aviation industry. We know there is a middle class that is rising, that will fuel travel,” she said.

“There is a lot of work that is being done – and a lot that needs to be done – regarding air connectivity, for regional airports to support the travel landscape.”

Giuliano also mentioned how relaxing the visa policies will be key to boosting travel in the years to come.

MEADFA 2024

Morocco, France, the UK and South Africa are among the key nationalities fuelling growth in Africa travel numbers, according to the data.

She also confirmed that Egypt and Morocco airports are leading the growth.

Hurghada International is set to claim a 3.5% share of international traffic departing from Africa in 2024 (up +34% vs. 2023) while Marrakesh Menara Airport has a 4.6% share (+32% vs. 2023), and Cairo International will command 13.9% (+31% vs. 2023).

MEADFA 2024

“Addis Ababa is also doing a great job of expanding its network, with new connections that are facilitating travel,” she added.

“New terminals are giving opportunities to retailers and brands to strengthen their operations in the region.”

Giuliano praised the vision and the execution of projects in Middle East as bringing benefits for the region as a whole.

MEADFA 2024

‘Transfer traffic represents almost a third of all traffic in the Middle East so this needs to be taken into account in operations,” she noted.

She highlighted Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) is experiencing the highest growth in departing international traffic, compared to other key regional hubs (anticipated as +29% in 2024 vs. 2023, for instance).

Yet Dubai Airport is out in front with more than 47m departing international traffic expected in 2024, compared to almost 27m at Hamad international Airport, more than 32m at Istanbul and just under 13m at AUH.

MEADFA 2024

Finally, Giuliano drilled down in the uneven recovery of Chinese traffic in MEA hubs.

The top MEA airports for Chinese travellers are Dubai International with a 38% share in 2024 (-25% vs. 2019).

This is followed by Hamad International (DOH) with a 19% share (+20% vs. 2019).

MEADFA 2024

Other hubs experiencing positive growth in Chinese traffic this year compared to before the pandemic are Cairo International (+24%), King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah (+29%) and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh (+54%).

Overall, China traffic to the region in 2024 is expected to recover to -23% vs. 2019.

To conclude, Giuliano advised retailers and brands in the room to look closely at the data pointing to the performance of nationalities and how traffic is evolving at both hubs in order to capitalise on commercial opportunities moving forward.

READ MORE: MEADFA: Local touch key to maximising airport retail revenue in India & MEA

VIEW NOW: TRBusiness 90 Second News Update – MEADFA special

READ MORE: MEADFA Conference in Abu Dhabi attracts more than 550 delegates

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail scoops Best Retailer accolade at MEADFA Awards

READ MORE: AUH duty free offer constantly adapting to best match evolving pax profile

READ MORE: MEADFA President pays tribute to Colm McLoughlin in powerful welcome

READ MORE: LIVE: Nov/Dec and Travel Retail Awards e-zines

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

Heathrow revises full-year pax forecast in wake of October traffic boost

Heathrow Airport expects to handle 83.8 million passengers at the close of 2024, it has...

image description image description
Europe

Foreign arrivals to Europe grow 7% in Q3 as European tourism stay resilient

Overall tourist expenditure across Europe is projected to rise 10.3% in 2024 to reach €719.7...

image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Kreol Travel Retail launches Vobro Polish confectionery at Cochin Airport

Kreol Group has announced the launch of Vobro Confectionery at Cochin Airport Duty-Free, which...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Ferrero Travel Market goes for gold with festive promotional campaign Europe
image description
The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask arrives as GTR exclusive International
image description
WHSmith’s Travel division reports 11% increase in full-year 2024 revenue International
image description
Overseas Distribution Company announces partnership with BAT Middle East
image description
UETA MEA launches with new hires and growth view Middle East
image description
Heathrow revises full-year pax forecast in wake of October traffic boost Europe
image description
Harding+ unveils next-generation experiential retail onboard Sun Princess The Americas
image description
Beaute Luxe underscores Africa ambitions with new partnerships International
image description
Changi to ‘expand retail offerings’ at T3 in S$3bn cross-terminal investments Asia & Pacific
image description
Hot Diamonds promotes 'aggressive saving' approach for jewellery in GTR International
right