MEADFA: ForwardKeys delivers in-depth look at pax traffic dynamics in MEA

ForwardKeys Vice President of Brands, Retailers and Media, Marina Giuliano, delivered a data-rich session on travel and tourism dynamics in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at the MEADFA Conference 2024 in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

Key statistics included how MEA traffic is set to outpace global growth in the coming years.

ForwardKeys data shows that global international traffic is expected to rise by +14% in 2024 year-over-year (yoy), with MEA rising by +8% (compared to 10% for The Americas, +10% for Europe and a significant 28% for Asia Pacific).

However, looking to 2025, when global international traffic is expected to rise by +5% yoy, MEA is expected to experience a +7% boost, compared the +5%, +4% and +7% for the other regions respectively.

In 2026, global international traffic is forecast to grow +3% yoy. Within this, MEA is pegged to achieve +4% growth yoy – higher than the +3%, +3% and +2% of the other regions respectively.

“2024 will be the year when international traffic surpasses pre-Covid levels,” said Giuliano as she presented the data, showing total traffic will reach 2 billion this year, up +1% versus 2019.

“We know that Asia Pacific is still lagging behind, although it is accelerating now. The Middle East and Africa has the fastest growth. Europe is growing and actually has the largest share in the market in terms of international travel. So [it’s] an uneven pace of recovery.”

Indeed, the Middle East and Africa is expected to achieve a +10% rise in international traffic in 2024, compared to 2019 – a 14% share of the pie.

Focusing back on the yoy stats, she said: “If we look at the global main nationalities that are feeding this recovery, [it’s] no surprise that Chinese [travellers] are accelerating in the recovery [vs. 2023].”

Giuliano highlighted common factors driving growth across the Middle East and Africa.

“Firstly, the recovery of the economies is going to support travel and tourism.

“Secondly, there’s a lot of investment in airport infrastructure and connectivity with new carriers, new airports and in strengthening the interconnectivity of the region.

“The strategy is really to consolidate this region to a top player in the global travel landscape.”

Giuliano provided a breakdown of how different parts of the region will contribute to the forecasted +7% rise in international departure traffic in 2025.

Middle East international departing traffic is expected to rise by +6% in 2025, commanding a 64% share in the region.

Sub-Saharan Africa is also expected to achieve a +6% growth, with a 17% share of the region’s numbers.

North Africa, on the other hand, is expected to experience a +10% rise, with a 19% share of the region.

“Africa has the potential to become a major player in the aviation industry. We know there is a middle class that is rising, that will fuel travel,” she said.

“There is a lot of work that is being done – and a lot that needs to be done – regarding air connectivity, for regional airports to support the travel landscape.”

Giuliano also mentioned how relaxing the visa policies will be key to boosting travel in the years to come.

Morocco, France, the UK and South Africa are among the key nationalities fuelling growth in Africa travel numbers, according to the data.

She also confirmed that Egypt and Morocco airports are leading the growth.

Hurghada International is set to claim a 3.5% share of international traffic departing from Africa in 2024 (up +34% vs. 2023) while Marrakesh Menara Airport has a 4.6% share (+32% vs. 2023), and Cairo International will command 13.9% (+31% vs. 2023).

“Addis Ababa is also doing a great job of expanding its network, with new connections that are facilitating travel,” she added.

“New terminals are giving opportunities to retailers and brands to strengthen their operations in the region.”

Giuliano praised the vision and the execution of projects in Middle East as bringing benefits for the region as a whole.

‘Transfer traffic represents almost a third of all traffic in the Middle East so this needs to be taken into account in operations,” she noted.

She highlighted Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) is experiencing the highest growth in departing international traffic, compared to other key regional hubs (anticipated as +29% in 2024 vs. 2023, for instance).

Yet Dubai Airport is out in front with more than 47m departing international traffic expected in 2024, compared to almost 27m at Hamad international Airport, more than 32m at Istanbul and just under 13m at AUH.

Finally, Giuliano drilled down in the uneven recovery of Chinese traffic in MEA hubs.

The top MEA airports for Chinese travellers are Dubai International with a 38% share in 2024 (-25% vs. 2019).

This is followed by Hamad International (DOH) with a 19% share (+20% vs. 2019).

Other hubs experiencing positive growth in Chinese traffic this year compared to before the pandemic are Cairo International (+24%), King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah (+29%) and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh (+54%).

Overall, China traffic to the region in 2024 is expected to recover to -23% vs. 2019.

To conclude, Giuliano advised retailers and brands in the room to look closely at the data pointing to the performance of nationalities and how traffic is evolving at both hubs in order to capitalise on commercial opportunities moving forward.

READ MORE: MEADFA: Local touch key to maximising airport retail revenue in India & MEA

VIEW NOW: TRBusiness 90 Second News Update – MEADFA special

READ MORE: MEADFA Conference in Abu Dhabi attracts more than 550 delegates

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail scoops Best Retailer accolade at MEADFA Awards

READ MORE: AUH duty free offer constantly adapting to best match evolving pax profile

READ MORE: MEADFA President pays tribute to Colm McLoughlin in powerful welcome

READ MORE: LIVE: Nov/Dec and Travel Retail Awards e-zines