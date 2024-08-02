Ireland’s state-owned operator daa International has appointed experienced travel retail executive Gareth Warwick as Commercial Director of King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In a LinkedIn post, daa International welcomed Warwick to the company and stated that he will bring ‘extensive experience in understanding consumer behaviour and delivering exceptional commercial experiences’.

“We are delighted to welcome Gareth to the daa International family and thank him for choosing us,” read the post.

TRBusiness reached out to its sources at daa International and Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO) for further comment.

Having begun his career in 1992 as a management trainee with Marks & Spencer running high street outlets in the UK, Warwick went on to occupy senior commercial management and strategic retailing positions with the likes of (the formerly known) BAA Retail – where he played a key role in building the luxury business in the lead up to the opening of Heathrow Terminal 5.

Alongside spells with Luxottica and Gatwick Airport, he spent a number of years at Gategroup brand gateretail developing onboard retail concepts and driving innovation for its airline clients.

In his most recent job as Senior Vice President Retail/Commercial Non-Aeronautical at Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Warwick was responsible for building the business through the retail design and implementation of the new Terminal A (Midfield Terminal) at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m excited to join daa International in Jeddah,” added Warwick. “I look forward to developing another outstanding business, leveraging my 25 years’ experience, and shaping the non-aero commercial environment at KAIA.

“I hope to contribute to daa International’s growth and experience the culture and diversity of this amazing region.”

