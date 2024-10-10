Gulf Beverages partners with Dubai Duty Free for Beluga Vodka activation

To welcome the start of the outdoor entertainment season in Dubai, Gulf Beverages FZE has partnered with Dubai Duty Free in a significant in-store activation showcasing the super-premium Beluga vodka range.

This includes a duty free tripack exclusive of Beluga Noble.

Running in tandem is a consumer digital engagement campaign to inspire Dubai Duty Free shoppers with the versatility of Beluga vodka in home cocktail-making.

Chirag Aggarwal, Group Business Manager, Travel Retail, Gulf Beverages, commented: “Gulf Beverages is on a mission to bring excitement to Dubai Duty Free stores with a pipeline of new launches from our portfolio of international premium+ brands, many of which are only available at the airport.

Our ambition is to inspire Dubai residents that shopping at Dubai Duty Free is by far the best location for new brand discoveries. Belugavodka is perfectly matched to the shopper profile at Dubai Duty Free and we have engaging plans to further expand its footprint across the region.”

Beluga Vodka is crafted with organic grain natural spirit sourced from its own distillery in Latvia and the blending process is completed in Montenegro with spring water sourced from highland artesian wells and no artificial additives.

All Beluga Vodkas are twice filtered through quartz sand with triple filtration through a silver-enriched charcoal.

This dedication to quality results in a clear vodka with a smooth and rich taste profile, presented in a French optic glass bottle crowned with its signature sturgeon motif.

The Beluga vodka range featured at Dubai Duty Free comprises: Beluga Noble tri-pack duty free exclusiv, rested for 30 days; Beluga Transatlantic, rested for 45 days; Beluga Allure, rested for 60 days; Beluga Gold Line and Beluga Celebration.

