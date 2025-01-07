Hamad International Airport (DOH) served a total of 52.7 million passengers in 2o24 – a 15% increase compared to the previous year.

Aircraft movements rose to 279,000, marking an 10% year-on-year increase, and the airport managed 41.3 million bags, reflecting a 10% increase in baggage handling efficiency.

The released of the full-year figures follow DOH being the highest-ranked airport in the Middle East for connectivity in Airport Council International’s Airport Industry Connectivity Report 2024.

“Our record-breaking achievements underscore our vision of establishing Qatar as a premier global hub for connectivity, commerce, and tourism,” said Hamad Ali Al-Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport.

“These results highlight our operational efficiency, consistent pursuit of innovation, and unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional passenger experience, which has once again earned us the Skytrax World’s Best Airport Award in 2024.”

“November and December 2024 witnessed Hamad International Airport’s point-to-point passenger volumes surpassing those during the FIFA World Cup 2022, highlighting Doha’s rising prominence as a premier destination.

“As we commemorate our 10th anniversary, we are dedicated to the next chapter—enhancing infrastructure by adding more gates for passenger convenience before mid-2025, fortifying global partnerships, and contributing to Qatar’s economic growth.”

More key statistics released by the airport show that more than four million travellers were welcomed each month at the hub in 2024.

Local passenger traffic grew by 16% – for the first time faster than transfer traffic – which is said to be driven by Doha’s appeal as a tourist destination and the joint efforts with Qatar Tourism to attract charter services. Notably, the airport handled over 12 million point-to-point passengers.

The airport expanded its global network in 2024 to 197 destinations, with 55 total airlines operating from DOH, including new airline partners such as China Southern Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Japan Airlines, Garuda Indonesia and Akasa Air.

Flag carrier Qatar Airways added a number of destinations to its network including Osaka, Hamburg, Lisbon and Toronto.

Passenger traffic to China surged by 87%, while emerging markets in Asia, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, also demonstrated ‘robust growth’, according to the hub.

Mature European markets, including the UK, Germany, Spain, and France, achieved double-digit growth..

Qatar Duty Free is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year (the retailer was established on 1 May 2000).

In an exclusive interview with TRBusiness in October 2024, Thabet Musleh, Chief Retail & Hospitality Officer at Qatar Airways outlined that the next 12 months will be characterised by exclusive concepts and a healthy dose of hybrid retail-F&B. He said: “Expect jaw-dropping experiences and extravagant events.”

Qatar Airways’ new e-commerce platform is forecasted to go live in Q1 2025, giving customers the opportunity to shop in the sky and collect on the ground.

Furthermore, DOH’s Phase B expansion, encompassing the opening of Concourses D and E, is also planned for 2025. The development will bring 2,500 sqm of retail space to the mix, rising to around 3,000 sqm including hybrid concepts.

