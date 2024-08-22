Hamad International Airport records its busiest ever month in July 2024

By Benedict Evans |

The previous record for the busiest month was set in January 2024, when Hamad International Airport served 4.5 million passengers.

Building on the growth observed in the first half of 2024, Hamad International Airport (DOH) announced July 2024 was the busiest month in its operational history, serving 4.73 million passengers.

DOH noted this milestone represents a significant 10.2% increase compared to July of the previous year, solidifying the airport’s status as a leading global aviation hub.

This surge in passenger numbers was attributed to several key factors; the airport’s airline partners have increased their flight frequencies to cater to the heightened demand during the summer travel season.

Additionally, Qatar Airways, the national carrier, expanded its network of destinations and introduced seasonal summer operations, further enhancing the airport’s connectivity.

Total aircraft movement at Hamad International Airport in July increased by 3.9% compared to the previous month.

The load factor (which measures how full flights are) stood at 82.8%, indicating a high occupancy rate for flights operating at DOH.

The airport added this high load factor reflects an efficient utilisation of capacity.

The previous record for the busiest month was set in January 2024, when Hamad International Airport served 4.5 million passengers.

The top destinations in July were: London; Bangkok; Dubai; Riyadh; and Jeddah; whereas the top countries generally are: India; USA; UK; Saudi Arabia and UAE.

READ MORE: D&G and QDF unveil pop-up store at Doha’s Hamad International Airport

READ MORE: Augusto Deymonnaz joins QDF as VP Marketing

READ MORE: Przemyslaw Lesniak named VP of Retail Operations at Qatar Duty Free

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

REVEALED: Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

TRBusiness is pleased to reveal today (1 August) the finalists of the 2024 Global Travel Retail...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: TRBusiness Aug/Sep 2024 e-zine

The TRBusiness August/September e-zine is now live and ready to view – click here or scroll...

image description image description
International

Optimism levels tumble Q2 TR Confidence Tracker

Optimism levels among respondents to the Q2 2024 TR Confidence Tracker, sponsored by Suntory...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
LHR’s Fraser Brown on pax & trading dynamics Europe
image description
Guerlain launches Abeille Royale Rich Cream and Care-in-Mousse International
image description
Early bird registration open for MEADFA Conference 2024 in Abu Dhabi Middle East
image description
Copenhagen Airport reports positive growth for first half of 2024 Europe
image description
Nestlé ITR delves into data on Gen Z and the food category in travel retail International
image description
OUT NOW: TRBusiness Aug/Sep 2024 e-zine International
image description
Rémy Martin celebrates 300 years with new edition in Paris CDG International
image description
Shiseido sees sharp travel retail decline, leans on Japan and EMEA Asia & Pacific
image description
Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup to welcome racegoers back to Ascot Europe
image description
Ospree Duty Free achieves equal departure and arrivals sales at BOM Asia & Pacific
right