Hamad International Airport records its busiest ever month in July 2024

Building on the growth observed in the first half of 2024, Hamad International Airport (DOH) announced July 2024 was the busiest month in its operational history, serving 4.73 million passengers.

DOH noted this milestone represents a significant 10.2% increase compared to July of the previous year, solidifying the airport’s status as a leading global aviation hub.

This surge in passenger numbers was attributed to several key factors; the airport’s airline partners have increased their flight frequencies to cater to the heightened demand during the summer travel season.

Additionally, Qatar Airways, the national carrier, expanded its network of destinations and introduced seasonal summer operations, further enhancing the airport’s connectivity.

Total aircraft movement at Hamad International Airport in July increased by 3.9% compared to the previous month.

The load factor (which measures how full flights are) stood at 82.8%, indicating a high occupancy rate for flights operating at DOH.

The airport added this high load factor reflects an efficient utilisation of capacity.

The previous record for the busiest month was set in January 2024, when Hamad International Airport served 4.5 million passengers.

The top destinations in July were: London; Bangkok; Dubai; Riyadh; and Jeddah; whereas the top countries generally are: India; USA; UK; Saudi Arabia and UAE.

