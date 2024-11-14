Imperial Brands signs as Platinum Sponsor for MEADFA Conference

By Luke Barras-hill |

Davidoff Cigarettes Gold Dual Fusion.

Multinational tobacco firm Imperial Brands has confirmed its participation at the forthcoming MEADFA Conference in Abu Dhabi as Platinum Sponsor.

As reported, the Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association’s annual gathering is being held at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel in Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November.

Organised in partnership with Tax Free World Association (TFWA), the MEADFA Conference will once again draw senior DF&TR decision makers from across the region for two-and-a-half days of education, business discussions and networking (TRBusiness is supporting the event as a media partner).

In a statement, Imperial Brands says the sponsorship underscores its ‘strong commitment to growth in the travel retail market and highlights the company’s confidence in the pivotal role that the Middle East and Africa markets play in the industry’s future’.

Vangelis Nikolopoulos, Global Duty Free Regional Manager for Region East, Imperial Brands.

Davidoff Cigarettes Gold Dual Fusion

The Imperial Brands team will be available to discuss business opportunities during the MEADFA Conference where it will elucidate on its range of cross-category products tailored to meet the preferences of adult travellers from different regions.

A consumer-centric approach leveraging the latest research is central to the company’s future product development and sales strategy, it explains.

Davidoff Cigarettes plays an important role in Imperial Brands’ global duty free strategy.

Its premium quality and strong heritage, says the supplier, appeals to adult consumers in the region who will now benefit from an extension of the successful launch of Davidoff Cigarettes Gold Dual Fusion.

The travel retail exclusive sku marries a fusion of flavours with Davidoff Cigarettes’ signature blend for a more refined taste experience, adds Imperial Brands.

Vangelis Nikolopoulos, Global Duty Free Regional Manager for Region East, Imperial Brands commented: “The MEADFA Conference is a key event in the travel retail calendar, offering a crucial platform to highlight the importance of the Middle East and Africa region.

“This region is pivotal to our growth strategy, and we are dedicated to strengthening our partnerships here. Collaborations with our partners are essential for driving innovation and meeting the unique needs of adult consumers in these markets.

“Davidoff Cigarettes, with its premium quality continues to be a flagship brand in the region. We are excited to share our future initiatives for Davidoff with our partners, as we believe that strong partnerships are the cornerstone of our success in this region. We look forward to engaging with our partners and friends in Abu Dhabi to discuss future opportunities.”

READ MORE: MEADFA gives update on upcoming conference and sustainability charter

READ MORE: MEADFA shares further details on Abu Dhabi conference programme

READ MORE: Early bird registration open for MEADFA Conference 2024 in Abu Dhabi

READ MORE: MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

DDF strengthens senior management team with key appointments

Dubai Duty Free has further strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of...

image description image description
Europe

Nora Norway announces partnership with Nina’s Little Angel Foundation

Nora Norway has announced its exclusive collaboration with Nina’s Little Angel, becoming the...

image description image description
International

Bacardi listed among top companies for women by Forbes in 2024

Ranking for a third year in a row on the prestigious list, the 2024 placement puts Bacardi at...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Pitch series returns with high-profile Guardians International
image description
L’Occitane TR activates Erborian Leave Red on Read podium at Orly Airport Europe
image description
ACI publication outlines best practices on pathway to commercial digitalisation International
image description
TR Sustainability Week: Anora Group joins as Silver Sponsor Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
Fraport Group 9M results show strong growth for international airports Europe
image description
L’Oréal Travel Retail marks first-of-its-kind activation for YSL Beauty in Qatar Middle East
image description
Elena Sorlini named to ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Board of Directors Asia & Pacific
image description
Shinsegae Duty Free unveils largest Chanel 'Winter Tale' podium in APAC Asia & Pacific
image description
Ricola reports strong Cannes 2024 as it eyes new travel retail listings International
image description
Western Sydney Airport issues travel essentials tender for 560sq m tenancy Asia & Pacific
right