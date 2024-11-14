Multinational tobacco firm Imperial Brands has confirmed its participation at the forthcoming MEADFA Conference in Abu Dhabi as Platinum Sponsor.

As reported, the Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association’s annual gathering is being held at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel in Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November.

Organised in partnership with Tax Free World Association (TFWA), the MEADFA Conference will once again draw senior DF&TR decision makers from across the region for two-and-a-half days of education, business discussions and networking (TRBusiness is supporting the event as a media partner).

In a statement, Imperial Brands says the sponsorship underscores its ‘strong commitment to growth in the travel retail market and highlights the company’s confidence in the pivotal role that the Middle East and Africa markets play in the industry’s future’.

Davidoff Cigarettes Gold Dual Fusion

The Imperial Brands team will be available to discuss business opportunities during the MEADFA Conference where it will elucidate on its range of cross-category products tailored to meet the preferences of adult travellers from different regions.

A consumer-centric approach leveraging the latest research is central to the company’s future product development and sales strategy, it explains.

Davidoff Cigarettes plays an important role in Imperial Brands’ global duty free strategy.

Its premium quality and strong heritage, says the supplier, appeals to adult consumers in the region who will now benefit from an extension of the successful launch of Davidoff Cigarettes Gold Dual Fusion.

The travel retail exclusive sku marries a fusion of flavours with Davidoff Cigarettes’ signature blend for a more refined taste experience, adds Imperial Brands.

Vangelis Nikolopoulos, Global Duty Free Regional Manager for Region East, Imperial Brands commented: “The MEADFA Conference is a key event in the travel retail calendar, offering a crucial platform to highlight the importance of the Middle East and Africa region.

“This region is pivotal to our growth strategy, and we are dedicated to strengthening our partnerships here. Collaborations with our partners are essential for driving innovation and meeting the unique needs of adult consumers in these markets.

“Davidoff Cigarettes, with its premium quality continues to be a flagship brand in the region. We are excited to share our future initiatives for Davidoff with our partners, as we believe that strong partnerships are the cornerstone of our success in this region. We look forward to engaging with our partners and friends in Abu Dhabi to discuss future opportunities.”

READ MORE: MEADFA gives update on upcoming conference and sustainability charter

READ MORE: MEADFA shares further details on Abu Dhabi conference programme

READ MORE: Early bird registration open for MEADFA Conference 2024 in Abu Dhabi

READ MORE: MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’