In-store browsing is fertile ground for conversion in MEA, shows research

Nearly three quarters of Middle East & Africa travelling shoppers are triggered to purchase while they are browsing the in-store duty free aisles, according to the latest intelligence from m1nd-set.

The Switzerland-based travel retail research specialist highlights why value for money and experience are prevailing factors for conversion.

The data from m1nd-set juxtaposes passenger air traffic in the region with prevailing shopper behaviours.

That 80% of the region’s top 10 airports are tipped to exceed their pre-Covid (2019) international passenger traffic volumes in 2024 tells its own story, with only Cairo and Addis Ababa Bole International Airports playing catch-up. The Middle East’s big hubs Dubai International (DXB) and Hamad International (DOH) are forecast to take the lion’s share of traffic this year at 48 million pax and 25 million pax, respectively.

However, Kuwait International Airport (153%) and Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport (145%) are expected to post the strongest recovery gains.

India sits in pole position among the top 10 nationalities this year, with an estimated 29m (129% of 2019) international arrivals to the region, followed by Egypt at 22m and Saudi Arabia at 15m.

Peter Mohn, CEO and Owner of m1nd-set, credits the air traffic recovery in MEA as “very impressive at most airports”, underlining the strong potential of the region for DF&TR.

Gen Z & millennial power

While the proportion of male versus female buyers in the region are roughly on par, millennials and Gen Z occupy half of all purchasers, demonstrating continued importance of the segments to travel retail.

“Gen Z and millennials represent 50% of the travel retail buyers, which is significantly higher compared to the global average (37%) and shows how important it is to meet the needs of these younger generations,” Mohn told TRBusiness.

Chocolate & confectionery (32%) and perfumes (32%) emerge as the most popular categories of purchase. In the case of the latter, the share of purchases is four percentage points higher than the global average (28%).

Higher inclination to gift

When looking at purchase motivations, self consumption, sharing and on-request purchasing is broadly in line with the global average, yet the inclination to gift (32%) is higher than the global average (26%).

What is perhaps more interesting is just over one quarter (26%) of shoppers are prone to impulse buying and a little under half (47%) are undecided on what to purchase, presenting a key opportunity for retailers.

Price sensitivity plays through loudly, with more than two thirds of buyers (67%) comparing prices – a nine-percentage point hike on the global average. A healthy proportion of travellers are also susceptible to promotional activity, while exclusive or different skus (38%) are preferred.

“The data shows that the in-store experience and the perceived value for money are the key drivers to purchase in MEA, following the global trend of the rising importance of experiential retail, versus price,” observed Mohn.

“This is also underlined by the fact that 73% make the final decision in-store and are therefore highly influenceable by experiential retail. However, if the prices are too high, it is a barrier for travellers to purchase, and this is a critical aspect to consider.”

That almost three quarters of purchase decisions are also led by the allure of compelling in-store activations, fuelling impulsivity, perhaps goes some way to explain the positive impact of staff engagement.

Compared with the global average (48%), 61% of travellers interacted with MEA sales staff. Of those that interacted, 78% of travellers were influenced by staff encounters, up on the global average (72%).

The feature first appeared in the TRBusiness November/December 2024 issue.

Click the image left to read the issue.

