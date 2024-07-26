Iraqi government and World Bank branch launch Baghdad RFQ

By Benedict Evans |

Baghdad International Airport circa 2003 (Photo: Wikipedia).

The Government of Iraq, acting through its General Company for Airports and Air Navigation Administration (GCAAN), has launched a tender for the rehabilitation, expansion, financing, operation, and maintenance of Baghdad International Airport under a public-private partnership model.

It is a two-stage public tender set to select a private partner to rehabilitate, expand, finance, operate, and maintain Baghdad International Airport under a long-term Public-Private Partnership (PPP) contract.

The tender opened on the 25 July, and applications will close 12 September at 12pm.

Interested parties have been invited to respond to the Government’s Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to be shortlisted for the tender, the next stage of which will be an RFP (Request for Proposals).

The tender documents note Baghdad International Airport is a strategic airport for Iraq, and as the main international gateway into the country and the country’s largest international airport, it currently provides services to over 3 million passengers in 2023.

The tender also noted the selected private partner will be expected to modernise and rehabilitate the airport infrastructure, expand passenger and cargo terminal facilities to meet traffic demand, and operate and maintain the airport in line with international best practice, including IATA and ICAO standards.

The International Financial Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is acting as the lead transaction advisor for this PPP project and supporting the Government of Iraq with the implementation of the tender.

The tender falls under the umbrella of Iraq’s vision for Sustainable Development 2030, which according to Iraq’s Ministry for Planning is “based on promoting sustainable development dimensions that empower Iraqis to live in a safe and unified country where all have equal rights.”

TRBusiness has reached out to the tender authorities for further information and will update this news article accordingly.

READ MORE: IAA announces new tender for retail units at Egypt and Jordan borders

READ MORE: Avolta earns duty free contract extension at Perth Airport to 2031

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Arnaud Lagardère reinstated as Chairman and CEO of Lagardère

On the proposal of Jean-Christophe Thiery, who had been appointed to the position on a...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports

Airport duty free arrivals shops are to be shuttered across Thailand in a move that will choke...

image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Cochin Duty Free unveils Last-Minute Shop and Shop on Wheels buggy

Cochin International Airport is streamlining the shopping experience for travellers with its...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Unifree Duty Free makes duo of top management appointments Europe
image description
Atlanta remains ACI World’s busiest hub for pax; Incheon leaps up the rankings International
image description
Thélios partners with QDF on multi-brand boulevard concept in Hamad Middle East
image description
Ospree Duty Free collaborates with Himalaylan Rum brand Idaaya Asia & Pacific
image description
Quintessential Brands selects Avolta for travel retail launch of Chamère RTD International
image description
iCoupon partners with Copenhagen Airport on vending vouchers Europe
image description
Harding+ bolsters senior management team as part of transformation planning International
image description
Newbould takes on UK and Ireland CEO role at Lagardère Travel Retail Europe
image description
Gebr. Heinemann, Unifree Duty Free and Mars join forces on CO2 reduction Europe
image description
Heathrow brings in more retail; topples pax records Europe
right