IWC Schaffhausen to premiere short movie with QDF at Hamad Int’l

IWC Schaffhausen is premiering a short movie detailing Lewis Hamilton’s astronaut flight training with the Polaris Program of commercial human spaceflight missions, in the Qatar Duty Free space at Hamad International Airport.

The seven-time Formula One world champion, who will compete at the Qatar Grand Prix, will be present for the premiere.

After the screening, Hamilton will address the audience and talk about his fascination for space and space exploration.

In the movie, Lewis Hamilton embarks on an astronaut flight training with John “Slick” Baum, Philanthropy Director and instructor pilot of the Polaris Program.

The same training was used to prepare the crews of the Inspiration 4 and Polaris Dawn commercial human spaceflight missions.

During the training, Lewis Hamilton and his instructor performed a complete series of manoeuvres in an L-39 Albatros jet.

The training was also witnessed by students from Dibia Dream social STEM education programs

Sit-down with Lewis Hamilton

After the screening of the movie, Lewis Hamilton is expected to look back on his more than 10 years as an IWC brand ambassador – from competing in entertaining golf and basketball challenges in Miami to pulling laps on the racetrack accompanied by a thousand drones at night in Las Vegas.

In the movie, the IWC brand ambassador wore the Pilot’s Watch Performance Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team.

Dedicated to IWC’s long-standing motorsport partner, this chronograph features a Cerataniumcase and a ceramic bezel with a tachymeter scale.

The suit, which was also exhibited at the event, will be worn during this weekend’s race at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar.

IWC Schaffhausen is a leading Swiss luxury watch manufacturer based in Schaffhausen in the north-eastern part of Switzerland.

The brand noted it considers itself a leader in sustainable luxury watchmaking, sourcing materials responsibly and taking action to minimise its impact on the environment.

Along the pillars of transparency, circularity, and responsibility, the brand crafts timepieces built to last for generations and continuously improves every element of how it manufactures, distributes, and services its products in the most responsible way.

IWC also partners with organisations that work globally to support children and young people.

