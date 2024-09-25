Kreol Group and Avolta bring Anchor milk powder to Kuwait Duty Free

By Luke Barras-hill |

L-R: Jenny Churchill, Head of Marketing, Fonterra; Lal Arakulath, CEO, Kreol Group; Kreol Arakulath, Executive Director; and Eun Hee Park, Senior Export Sales Manager, Fonterra.

Kreol Travel Retail has introduced Anchor 1.6kg whole milk powder to Kuwait Duty Free in partnership with Avolta.

New Zealand brand Anchor is part of the Fonterra dairy co-operative, a global exporter of dairy products.

“We are proud to bring Anchor Milk Powder to Kuwait Duty-Free,” commented Lal Arakulath, CEO of Kreol Group. “Anchor is a nostalgic brand among GCC travellers and a household name among homemakers and chefs for making traditional sweets, yoghurt, and nutritious drinks for kids.

“Anchor Milk Powder is celebrated for its high quality and nutritional value, making it a preferred choice for families and culinary experts.”

Alexandre Tabacoff, Managing Director, Middle East and Egypt at Dufry-Avolta Group said: “We are delighted to work with Kreol Group, our valued business partner and product supplier.

“Best wishes for the Anchor launch in Kuwait, one of our prestigious locations in the GCC region. This launch aligns with Kreol Travel Retail’s commitment to offering premium products that meet the diverse needs of travellers,” said Kreol Arakulath, Executive Director of Kreol Group.

Lynne Mason, Export Sales Director NZ at Fonterra added: “We are thrilled to see Anchor Milk Powder available at Kuwait Duty Free. This launch represents our commitment to providing high-quality dairy products to consumers worldwide.”

To read more from Kreol Group and for an in-depth interview with the UAE-based company, click here to access the August/September edition of TRBusiness.

