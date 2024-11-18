The winners of the MEADFA Awards 2024 were revealed at an exciting ceremony that took place during the MEADFA Conference Gala Dinner on 18 November at Yas Marina Circuit.

Launched in 2022, the awards are designed to recognise outstanding achievement in the travel retail industry in the Middle East and Africa region, inviting companies to nominate themselves in order to highlight their contribution through various aspect of their business.

This year’s entries were scrutinised and scored by a panel of international, esteemed judges comprising: Rita Chidiac, Independent Public Affairs & Advocacy Expert; Marina Giuliano, VP Brands, Retailers and Media, Forward Keys; Richard Gray, Independent Retail Consultant; John Hume, Senior Advisor, Penta; and Martin Sabbagh, CEO for the Middle East and Africa, JCDecaux.

The ceremony was presented by Rob Marriott, Vice President, MEADFA and CEO, Aer Rianta International Middle East (ARIME).

The winners are as follows…

Best Retailer: Lagardère Travel Retail

Best Marketing Strategy: Dubai Duty Free

Sustainability & CSR Award: Muscat Duty Free

Customer & Supplier Award: Pernod Ricard

Lifetime Achievement: Micheline El Ammar, Operations Manager for MEADFA

“Embracing the spirit of collaboration and creativity, the MEADFA Awards praise the perseverance of those who have transformed challenges into significant achievements for success,” said MEADFA President, Sherif Toulan.

“We are also grateful to our esteemed judges for their unwavering commitment and efforts in recognising excellence within our industry.”

