Lagardère Travel Retail scoops Best Retailer accolade at MEADFA Awards

By Faye Bartle |

MEADFA Awards 2024

The awards were presented by Rob Marriott, Vice President, MEADFA and CEO, ARIME.

The winners of the MEADFA Awards 2024 were revealed at an exciting ceremony that took place during the MEADFA Conference Gala Dinner on 18 November at Yas Marina Circuit.

Launched in 2022, the awards are designed to recognise outstanding achievement in the travel retail industry in the Middle East and Africa region, inviting companies to nominate themselves in order to highlight their contribution through various aspect of their business.

This year’s entries were scrutinised and scored by a panel of international, esteemed judges comprising: Rita Chidiac, Independent Public Affairs & Advocacy Expert; Marina Giuliano, VP Brands, Retailers and Media, Forward Keys; Richard Gray, Independent Retail Consultant; John Hume, Senior Advisor, Penta; and Martin Sabbagh, CEO for the Middle East and Africa, JCDecaux.

The ceremony was presented by Rob Marriott, Vice President, MEADFA and CEO, Aer Rianta International Middle East (ARIME).

The winners are as follows…

Best Retailer: Lagardère Travel Retail

MEADFA Awards 2024

Best Marketing Strategy: Dubai Duty Free

MEADFA Awards 2024

Sustainability & CSR Award: Muscat Duty Free

MEADFA Awards 2024

Customer & Supplier Award: Pernod Ricard

MEADFA Awards 2024

Lifetime Achievement: Micheline El Ammar, Operations Manager for MEADFA

MEADFA Awards 2024

“Embracing the spirit of collaboration and creativity, the MEADFA Awards praise the perseverance of those who have transformed challenges into significant achievements for success,” said MEADFA President, Sherif Toulan.

“We are also grateful to our esteemed judges for their unwavering commitment and efforts in recognising excellence within our industry.”

READ MORE: AUH duty free offer constantly adapting to best match evolving pax profile

READ MORE: MEADFA President pays tribute to Colm McLoughlin in powerful welcome

READ MORE: LIVE: Nov/Dec and Travel Retail Awards e-zines

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

DDF strengthens senior management team with key appointments

Dubai Duty Free has further strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of...

image description image description
International

Ghirardelli appoints GTR expansion lead as part of $1bn revenue push

Premium American chocolate company Ghirardelli has appointed Mohammed Aldahabi as Senior Sales...

image description image description
Europe

Nora Norway announces partnership with Nina’s Little Angel Foundation

Nora Norway has announced its exclusive collaboration with Nina’s Little Angel, becoming the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Changi to ‘expand retail offerings’ at T3 in S$3bn cross-terminal investments Asia & Pacific
image description
Victorinox: Debut cruise and ferry listing is springboard for busy 2025 International
image description
Foreign arrivals to Europe grow 7% in Q3 as European tourism stay resilient Europe
image description
Pitch series returns with high-profile Guardians International
image description
De Rigo Group launches new eyewear collection for Italian brand Furla International
image description
L’Occitane TR activates Erborian Leave Red on Read podium at Orly Airport Europe
image description
ACI publication outlines best practices on pathway to commercial digitalisation International
image description
Drunk Elephant unveils travel exclusive campaign with King Power in Bangkok Asia & Pacific
image description
TR Sustainability Week: Anora Group joins as Silver Sponsor Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
Heinemann reorganises in Asia Pacific; Sammann appointed new CEO Asia & Pacific
right