L’Oréal Travel Retail marks first-of-its-kind activation for YSL Beauty in Qatar

By Faye Bartle |

YSL Beauty’s 2024 ‘Summer Mirage’ campaign

The campaign is fronted by YSL Beauty’s Global Ambassador Dua Lipa.

L’Oréal Travel Retail has revealed the details of an exclusive activation for YSL Beauty, in partnership with Qatar Duty Free and Qatar Airways, at Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha.

Described as a first-of-its-kind activation born from a pentarchy partnership (airline, airport, retailer, brand and media), the collaboration centred around YSL Beauty’s 2024 ‘Summer Mirage’ campaign, featuring a striking pop-up retail experience at the hub.

Fronted by YSL Beauty’s Global Ambassador Dua Lipa, the campaign (which ran from July through October) evoked a summer escape, inspired by the Moroccan desert blended with a lush oasis.

“For the first time, this pioneering collaboration with Qatar Duty Free, Qatar Airways, and Hamad International Airport on this groundbreaking YSL Beauty campaign demonstrates how a truly holistic approach, can elevate the customer journey to new heights,” said Emmanuel Goulin, L’Oréal Travel Retail President.

“We’re creating engaging brand experiences that connect with travellers on a deeper level. This is just the beginning of a new era for travel retail, and it’s incredibly exciting.”

YSL Beauty’s 2024 ‘Summer Mirage’ campaign

Held from July through October, this collaboration centred around YSL Beauty’s 2024 ‘Summer Mirage’ campaign.

The goal was to deliver a seamless and personalised consumer journey. To drive excitement pre-trip, the team leveraged Qatar Airways’ loyalty programme through a targeted CRM campaign, inviting travellers to experience the YSL Summer Mirage pop-up on arrival.

Next, personalised digital out-of-home content was strategically placed throughout key areas of the airport to drive traffic to the pop-up. This was further amplified by the striking Libre and YSL Loveshine campaigns, each featuring a clear call to action.

Two hours before departure, all passengers travelling through DOH received a notification from Qatar Airways’ mobile application, inviting them to visit the pop-up and receive a gift, with or without purchase, based on their loyalty status.

Upon entering the 65-square-metre space, travellers were immersed in the world of YSL Beauty within the fantastical desert/oasis theme, and could enjoy a ‘cohesive and elevated experience at every touchpoint’.

YSL Beauty’s 2024 ‘Summer Mirage’ campaign

Leveraging data insights allowed to connect with consumers on a deeper level, contributing significantly to the value creation of the pentarchy partnership.

As well as being able to discover their favourite YSL fragrances at an interactive product table, visitors also experimented with their preferred makeup look via the Virtual Try-On app. This allowed them to try different styles before having them applied by a makeup expert.

Finally, travellers could personalise their gifts. This included UV printing of YSL designs on best-selling products, with an exclusive wrapped design inspired by the desert.

“This partnership with YSL Beauty showcases what’s possible when an airline, airport, retailer, brand and media come together as one,” said Thabet Musleh, Chief Retail and Hospitality Officer at Qatar Airways Group.

“We’ve developed the first-ever ‘pentarchy’ partnership in travel retail – delivering a unique, immersive experience that transforms travel into something truly unforgettable.”

