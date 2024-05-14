MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

By Luke Barras-hill |

The new Terminal A more than doubles AUH’s current passenger capacity, with the new facilities capable of processing up to 45 million travellers annually.

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take place in Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November, TRBusiness can report.

Visual banners and digital screens carrying 2024 event artwork are being displayed to delegates attending this week’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Further information on the venue is yet to be announced, with TFWA and MEADFA approached for comment.

That the event will feature, ostensibly, in Abu Dhabi [separately corroborated through industry source information shared with this publication – Ed], would be timely and highly relevant given the long-awaited November opening of Zayed International Airport (Abu Dhabi International Airport) Terminal A on 1 November.

The new Terminal A offers 35,000 square metres of retail and F&B space and 163 outlets.

Aer Rianta International Middle East (ARIME) joint venture TRSS runs the perfume, cosmetics, jewellery and sunglasses categories while Lagardère Capital, the joint venture comprising Abu Dhabi Capital Group and Lagardère Travel Retail, operates the liquor, tobacco, confectionery, and fine food concessions.

 

Last year’s MEADFA Conference, which debuted in West Africa in Accra, Ghana, attracted in excess of 300 attendees.

TRBusiness aims to bring you further information on this year’s MEADFA Conference as it surfaces.

To read an extended version on the launch of Abu Dhabi Airport’s Terminal A in the November/December 2023 edition of TRBusiness, click here.

READ MORE: More than 300 attendees to inaugural West Africa MEADFA Conference

READ MORE: Abu Dhabi Terminal A: Lagardère on ‘creating a new standard of excellence’

READ MORE: Abu Dhabi Airport Terminal A unveiled

READ MORE: Adrian Bradshaw named in key retail role at TRSS at Abu Dhabi Airport

READ MORE: ARI opens ‘world class’ multi-category store at Abu Dhabi Terminal A

READ MORE: Abu Dhabi Terminal A suppliers share insight into dazzing new retail offering

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description image description
The Americas

IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has adopted a new...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Coty extends Boss Bottled collection with new Triumph Elixir fragrance International
image description
Ritter Sports announces its return to TFWA Asia Pacific with new activation Asia & Pacific
image description
Pernod Ricard GTR releases travel retail exclusive Glenlivet Caskmakers whisky International
image description
DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases International
image description
Sustainable growth “rooted in strategic brand partnerships” says Bacha Coffee International
image description
Coty to double number of Chloé Ateliers des Fleurs doors in travel retail International
image description
L’Oréal Paris and King Power launch jumbos themed pop-up at Srivaree Asia & Pacific
image description
NYC-centric experiences fly at LaGuardia Terminal B The Americas
image description
Bacardi Global Travel Retail appoints Darragh Ryan as Marketing Director International
image description
Beam Suntory rebrands to Suntory Global Spirits in quest to drive value International
right