By Luke Barras-hill | Tuesday, 14 May 2024 20:32

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take place in Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November, TRBusiness can report.

Visual banners and digital screens carrying 2024 event artwork are being displayed to delegates attending this week’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Further information on the venue is yet to be announced, with TFWA and MEADFA approached for comment.

That the event will feature, ostensibly, in Abu Dhabi [separately corroborated through industry source information shared with this publication – Ed], would be timely and highly relevant given the long-awaited November opening of Zayed International Airport (Abu Dhabi International Airport) Terminal A on 1 November.

The new Terminal A offers 35,000 square metres of retail and F&B space and 163 outlets.

Aer Rianta International Middle East (ARIME) joint venture TRSS runs the perfume, cosmetics, jewellery and sunglasses categories while Lagardère Capital, the joint venture comprising Abu Dhabi Capital Group and Lagardère Travel Retail, operates the liquor, tobacco, confectionery, and fine food concessions.

Last year’s MEADFA Conference, which debuted in West Africa in Accra, Ghana, attracted in excess of 300 attendees.

TRBusiness aims to bring you further information on this year’s MEADFA Conference as it surfaces.

To read an extended version on the launch of Abu Dhabi Airport’s Terminal A in the November/December 2023 edition of TRBusiness, click here.

