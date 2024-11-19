MEADFA Conference in Abu Dhabi attracts more than 550 delegates

By Faye Bartle |

MEADFA 2024

The MEADFA Conference 2024 drew more than 550 delegates.

The 2024 MEADFA Conference in Abu Dhabi, managed by TFWA, came to a close today, with delegate numbers reaching more than 550, the association has confirmed. 

“As we gather here in Abu Dhabi, we are reminded of the strength and resilience of our region and the duty free industry,” said Sherif Toulan, President, MEADFA.

“This week, we have honoured the legacies of industry pioneers and celebrated the remarkable achievements of our partners for their outstanding contributions to our industry.”

A media partner for the event, TRBusiness has been on the ground in the emirate providing daily on-location coverage on the pertinent topics and discussion points on the agenda.

The conference opened on Monday 18 November with a welcome address from Toulan, featuring a moment of silence to honour the life and work of industry pioneer Colm McLoughlin.

MEADFA 2024

‘The power of partnerships’ session updated delegates on the issues the industry needs to address to safeguard its growth in the Middle East & Africa.

Next up was an insightful opening session featuring Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, Elena Sorlini, who discussed the impact of Terminal A and plans for the future (scroll down to click through to our dedicated report).

This was followed by a discussion on fuelling growth in the Middle East and Africa, focusing on recent developments and the importance of non-aeronautical revenues for airports in the region as well as growth opportunities linked to the Indian subcontinent.

The morning session continued with a debate centred on the issues the industry must address to safeguard its growth in the Middle East & Africa.

Plus, the ‘Soaring skies’ session explored why addressing evolving traveller needs is vital for long-term success.

MEADFA 2024

Celebrating good times at the gala dinner at Yas Marina Circuit.

Day two (Tuesday 19 November) opened with a session on how the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry can leverage opportunities as change sweeps through Saudi Arabia.

This was followed by a discussion on the industry’s growth in East Africa  and an update from MEADFA on its proposed sustainability charter.

MEADFA 2024

TRBusiness’ Helen Chater with the Nov/Dec 2024 issue.

The value of mystery shopping was under the microscope in the penultimate session.

Finally, the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was highlighted in the concluding segment, including what the DF&TR industry needs to consider to stay ahead of the game.

“Despite the challenges we face, I am confident that our collective efforts will continue to shape a bright and prosperous future for the Middle East and Africa,” commented Erik Juul-Mortensen, President, TFWA.

“The MEADFA Conference allows delegates to discover the vast opportunities offered by the rapidly evolving region of the Middle East and Africa.

“I am very pleased for TFWA to be supporting this important event in the duty free and travel retail calendar.”

MEADFA Conference 2024 delegates could also take full advantage of the networking opportunities on offer, which included a memorable gala dinner on Monday evening at Yas Marina Circuit, home to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Stay close to TRBuisness.com for further coverage.

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail scoops Best Retailer accolade at MEADFA Awards

READ MORE: AUH duty free offer constantly adapting to best match evolving pax profile

READ MORE: MEADFA President pays tribute to Colm McLoughlin in powerful welcome

READ MORE: LIVE: Nov/Dec and Travel Retail Awards e-zines

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

DDF strengthens senior management team with key appointments

Dubai Duty Free has further strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of...

image description image description
International

Ghirardelli appoints GTR expansion lead as part of $1bn revenue push

Premium American chocolate company Ghirardelli has appointed Mohammed Aldahabi as Senior Sales...

image description image description
Europe

Nora Norway announces partnership with Nina’s Little Angel Foundation

Nora Norway has announced its exclusive collaboration with Nina’s Little Angel, becoming the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Lotte Duty Free opens Singular dancewear pop-up at World Mall Asia & Pacific
image description
Changi to ‘expand retail offerings’ at T3 in S$3bn cross-terminal investments Asia & Pacific
image description
Victorinox: Debut cruise and ferry listing is springboard for busy 2025 International
image description
Foreign arrivals to Europe grow 7% in Q3 as European tourism stay resilient Europe
image description
De Rigo Group launches new eyewear collection for Italian brand Furla International
image description
Nemiroff Vodka partners with Aston Villa FC as official vodka partner Europe
image description
The Lost Explorer appoints Sipwell Brands as exclusive GTR distributor International
image description
Drunk Elephant unveils travel exclusive campaign with King Power in Bangkok Asia & Pacific
image description
Fraport Group 9M results show strong growth for international airports Europe
image description
L’Oréal Travel Retail marks first-of-its-kind activation for YSL Beauty in Qatar Middle East
right