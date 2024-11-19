MEADFA Conference in Abu Dhabi attracts more than 550 delegates

The 2024 MEADFA Conference in Abu Dhabi, managed by TFWA, came to a close today, with delegate numbers reaching more than 550, the association has confirmed.

“As we gather here in Abu Dhabi, we are reminded of the strength and resilience of our region and the duty free industry,” said Sherif Toulan, President, MEADFA.

“This week, we have honoured the legacies of industry pioneers and celebrated the remarkable achievements of our partners for their outstanding contributions to our industry.”

A media partner for the event, TRBusiness has been on the ground in the emirate providing daily on-location coverage on the pertinent topics and discussion points on the agenda.

The conference opened on Monday 18 November with a welcome address from Toulan, featuring a moment of silence to honour the life and work of industry pioneer Colm McLoughlin.

Next up was an insightful opening session featuring Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, Elena Sorlini, who discussed the impact of Terminal A and plans for the future (scroll down to click through to our dedicated report).

This was followed by a discussion on fuelling growth in the Middle East and Africa, focusing on recent developments and the importance of non-aeronautical revenues for airports in the region as well as growth opportunities linked to the Indian subcontinent.

The morning session continued with a debate centred on the issues the industry must address to safeguard its growth in the Middle East & Africa.

Plus, the ‘Soaring skies’ session explored why addressing evolving traveller needs is vital for long-term success.

Day two (Tuesday 19 November) opened with a session on how the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry can leverage opportunities as change sweeps through Saudi Arabia.

This was followed by a discussion on the industry’s growth in East Africa and an update from MEADFA on its proposed sustainability charter.

The value of mystery shopping was under the microscope in the penultimate session.

Finally, the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was highlighted in the concluding segment, including what the DF&TR industry needs to consider to stay ahead of the game.

“Despite the challenges we face, I am confident that our collective efforts will continue to shape a bright and prosperous future for the Middle East and Africa,” commented Erik Juul-Mortensen, President, TFWA.

“The MEADFA Conference allows delegates to discover the vast opportunities offered by the rapidly evolving region of the Middle East and Africa.

“I am very pleased for TFWA to be supporting this important event in the duty free and travel retail calendar.”

MEADFA Conference 2024 delegates could also take full advantage of the networking opportunities on offer, which included a memorable gala dinner on Monday evening at Yas Marina Circuit, home to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Stay close to TRBuisness.com for further coverage.

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail scoops Best Retailer accolade at MEADFA Awards

READ MORE: AUH duty free offer constantly adapting to best match evolving pax profile

READ MORE: MEADFA President pays tribute to Colm McLoughlin in powerful welcome

READ MORE: LIVE: Nov/Dec and Travel Retail Awards e-zines