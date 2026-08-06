MEADFA marks new chapter with refreshed brand identity

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: MEADFA
The Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) has unveiled a new brand identity as it celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026

The Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) has unveiled a new brand identity as it celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026

The Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) has today (6 August) unveiled a new brand identity designed around the pillars of ‘unity, progress and excellence’.

The association, which marks its 25th anniversary this year says the updated identity reflects its evolution and its role as a ‘forward-looking and dynamic association that unites, represents and supports the duty free and travel retail community’ throughout the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The new logo retains the map of the MEA, with a more contemporary and institutional design.

The wider brand system includes a refined colour palette, typography, visual language and dedicated branding for MEADFA’s key areas of activity, including advocacy, membership, training, sustainability and awards.

“As MEADFA celebrates 25 years, our new identity reflects both our heritage and our future,” said MEADFA President Abdeslam Agzoul.

“It reinforces our mission to unite and represent the duty free and travel retail industry across the Middle East and Africa, while supporting the region’s growing role within the global travel retail sector.”

The new look is being introduced across MEADFA’s communications, digital platforms and industry activities.

The association’s milestone anniversary year will also be marked by the MEADFA Conference 2026, which taking place from 15-17 November 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr, Morocco.

25 years of MEADFA

2001 – MEADFA founded
2002 – First MEADFA Conference held in Dubai
2006 – Launch of MEADFA Training Programs
2013 – Expansion into Africa and transition from MEDFA to MEADFA
2018 – MEADFA expands membership to include suppliers
2019 – Advocacy Committee launched
2022 – Launch of the MEADFA Awards
2023 – First MEADFA Conference hosted in West Africa (Accra)
2026 – Marking 25 years of supporting duty-free and travel retail across the Middle East & Africa


READ NEXT: 2026 MEADFA Conference to be held in Rabat, Morocco 15-17 November

READ NEXT: MEADFA Conference 2025 welcomes record 736 delegates in Dubai

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